Unbeaten hurdler Bass Hunter to step up in class at Aintree on Boxing Day

"It's seriously hard work out there today, the rain has really got into the ground, and I think that would be a big factor in his jumping today, he wouldn't really be a soft ground horse. He's a real smart horse."

"That's better than what we could have hoped for," he said. "He was much more manageable today than he was last time and he's a proper horse.

Jockey Freddie Gordon felt he had plenty of horse underneath him if there had been any challengers and told Sky Sports Racing he was very happy with the performance.

Bass Hunter was made the 2/9 favourite for the StoneX Bullion Novices' Hurdle at Fontwell on Sunday and lived up to his price, winning by an unextended 28 lengths.

Bass Hunter was unbeaten on his first two starts in bumpers and then took third in the championship contest at the Cheltenham Festival. His last run of the season at Aintree in the Grade 2 was disappointing but Bass Hunter is on course to return to Merseyside as long as he recovers from his exertions.

"He's had his two runs in novices and people have said to me 'Plumpton and Fontwell' but I like horses to start in the easiest grade they can to build up their confidence, that's the way I like to do things," explained trainer Chris Gordon.

"It's very easy to be bullish and send them into the top company.

"He's done it nicely twice, onwards and upwards and, maybe, we'll be looking at the Formby [Novices' Hurdle, Grade 1] on Boxing Day at Aintree, I think that would be the natural way to go at this precise moment.

"I ran him in Ascot on a right-handed track and he hung like mad, he generally hangs to the left and jumps to the right. He is a very quirky horse, he's not an easy horse at home, we've got lots of issues, he's not very straightforward, I wish I could have that engine in some of the other ones. He'll be stiff tomorrow and things and when he ran at Aintree he pulled all his muscles on one side on his quarters and he's a delicate beast.

"He's very, very light. I'd love to see him better in his coat and I'd love to see him put a lot more condition on from last year but that's just the nature of the beast. He's got six weeks now so hopefully we've timed that right to be on tip-top form for Boxing Day."