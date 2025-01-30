Unbeaten hurdler Anzadam ruled out for season

Anzadam, as low as 8/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The Willie Mullins’ trained five-year-old is unbeaten in four starts over hurdles including two this term for the Closutton team
The latest came at Naas at the weekend when he sauntered to victory over two rivals in the Limestone Lad Hurdle.
Speaking to Sporting Life the trainer said: “Unfortunately Anzadam picked up a little injury at Naas and won’t be ready for Aintree. I don’t feel it’s prudent to try and rush him back for Punchestown so he’ll miss the remainder of the season.”
