Unbeaten French colt Midak enters Derby picture at Epsom

The £1.5million Classic is being run in Honour Of His Highness Aga Khan IV and Midak, who runs in the silks of Aga Khan Studs, is set to be added to the race by trainer Francis Henri Graffard.

"It's the dream race for me, the Derby at Epsom," Graffard told Racing TV.

"I've walked the course, my grandfather spoke to me about the Epsom Derby. I read (Federico) Tesio and all these things, this is the dream race.

"We have this horse Midak who needed to be supplemented in the (Prix du) Jockey or the Derby, so I said to Princess Zahra (Aga Khan IV's eldest daughter), you have already two runners in the Jockey Club, why don't we give it a go in the Derby.

"British racing have very kindly named the race for his Highness the Aga Khan this year, so we take a chance."