Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard (left)
Unbeaten French colt Midak enters Derby picture at Epsom

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun June 01, 2025 · 1h ago

The unbeaten French-trained colt Midak is to be supplemented for Saturday's Betfred Derby at Epsom.

The £1.5million Classic is being run in Honour Of His Highness Aga Khan IV and Midak, who runs in the silks of Aga Khan Studs, is set to be added to the race by trainer Francis Henri Graffard.

"It's the dream race for me, the Derby at Epsom," Graffard told Racing TV.

"I've walked the course, my grandfather spoke to me about the Epsom Derby. I read (Federico) Tesio and all these things, this is the dream race.

"We have this horse Midak who needed to be supplemented in the (Prix du) Jockey or the Derby, so I said to Princess Zahra (Aga Khan IV's eldest daughter), you have already two runners in the Jockey Club, why don't we give it a go in the Derby.

"British racing have very kindly named the race for his Highness the Aga Khan this year, so we take a chance."

A chestnut son of Footstepsinthesand, Midak was unraced as a two-year-old last season but has won three times this term at Lyon-La Soie, Chantilly and the ten and a half-furlong Group 3 Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud last time out on May 9.

Princess Zahra said: "He's unbeaten in three starts, we know he gets the trip and he's got the right type of character to be able to handle Tattenham Corner and all the noise that comes with the Epsom Derby.

"It's nice to have a runner this year because the race is being run in honour of my father and he's done everything that he should to be a valid run at the Epsom Derby.

"When Midak won his last race, I said 'this is a Jockey Club horse isn't it' but he said we can't as we have another runner. He just looked at me and he went 'Epsom?'. It's lovely to have a runner in the race and he ticks all the boxes, there's no reason not to run him."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

