Unbeaten colt Push The Boat Out heading for Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket following private purchase

The Tattersall Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday September 26 is the next port of call for unbeaten colt Push The Boat Out, who has changed hands since his last win.
The son of Kodi Bear, bred by Clive Cox, appeared to take everyone by surprise when winning his maiden on debut as a 16/1 chance at the Curragh on August 9 and he caused a minor stir when following up in Group 3 company later last month (replay below).
Once again ridden by Colin Keane, the Michael O'Callaghan-trained juvenile took the step up in class in his stride to see off odds-on favourite Great Barrier Reef in the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes.
O'Callaghan feels beating the Aidan O'Brien-trained Coventry Stakes winner entitles Push The Boat Out to a shot at a major sprint prize before he is potentially stepped up to seven furlongs later in the year.
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Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, the County Kildare handler said: "He'll get an entry now for the Middle Park, and also for the Dewhurst.
"We'll see how is in the next few weeks. Looking at the (last) race, on the day you'd have thought the way that he ground it out that he'd maybe want the step up to seven, as he wanted every yard of the (six-furlong) trip.
"But I thought, looking back at it, that was more so down to the way the race was run - it was a falsely-run race, he did have the highest speed in the race and he did the fastest furlong as well, which shows that he has a lot of speed.
"In his maiden he travelled everywhere, quickened up and won well, so I think we'll stick at six furlongs for now but we'll obviously discuss that with all the team. But we're on the same page at the moment that he'll get the second entry stage on Monday for the Middle Park and the Dewhurst is a few weeks later so that'll be a second option there."
O'Callaghan also revealed that Push The Boat Out will have new owners next time he takes to the track.
"Since he's won the Round Tower, Ace Stud have purchased all of the horse," he said. "Which is very exciting for us, and we're delighted they have chosen to leave the horse with us."
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