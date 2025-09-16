Unbeaten Ancient Egypt set for Royal Lodge

Ancient Egypt is set to sit his stiffest test to date in the Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday week.
A 1.1m guineas son Frankel, Amo Racing’s colt is unbeaten in two starts, winning on debut at Beverley then impressing when following up under a penalty in a Goodwood novice.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast trainer Charlie Johnston said: “It’s gone very well so far, he’s won his maiden and novice, both in impressive fashion.
“I think the next logical step for us is the Royal Lodge. He will work at the back end of this week to see that we’re happy with his condition and if he comes through that well I think the Royal Lodge looks the next step for him.”
Stablemate Lazy Griff will have an operation this week on the setback that ruled the Betfred Derby runner-up out of last week’s St Leger at Doncaster.
“He’s actually going to be heading towards Newmarket tomorrow, he’s going to have surgery on his knee which has been grumbling in the background for much of this year,” Johnston confirmed.
“Sadly, we ran out of road at the most crucial time of all but he’s going to have that addressed and hopefully we can look forward to a fantastic four-year-old campaign with him.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.