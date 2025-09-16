Unbeaten Ancient Egypt set for Royal Lodge

A 1.1m guineas son Frankel, Amo Racing’s colt is unbeaten in two starts, winning on debut at Beverley then impressing when following up under a penalty in a Goodwood novice.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast trainer Charlie Johnston said: “It’s gone very well so far, he’s won his maiden and novice, both in impressive fashion.

“I think the next logical step for us is the Royal Lodge. He will work at the back end of this week to see that we’re happy with his condition and if he comes through that well I think the Royal Lodge looks the next step for him.”