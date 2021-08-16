Umberto Rispoli knows all about riding the twists and turns of Del Mar and he looks ahead to the Breeders' Cup including Smooth Like Strait in the Mile.

The former two-time Italian champion has gone on to ride worldwide winners at the highest level from France to Japan and Hong Kong. Last year, he hopped across the Atlantic to North America where he has rekindled his love of race-riding from his new California base. Acclimatization was immediate and Rispoli even came within one winner of being the leading jockey of last year's Del Mar summer. Thanks to our partners at XB Net, he provides us with his specialist insight from the saddle ahead of this weekend's Breeders' Cup.

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/umberto_rispoli88/?hl=en

How will the track ride at Del Mar? Well, we’ve certainly saved the best for last as we round off a spectacular summer at Del Mar with the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. It’s a real honour to have the sport’s showpiece event return to this picturesque and flourishing Fairgounds venue where, as Bing Crosby famously sang, the turf meets the surf. As one of my adopted home tracks throughout the year, let me first give you a few thoughts on riding this storied oval circuit. Naturally, as it’s my racing base, I’ve ridden here in work and on recent racedays over the past few weeks, and I must say the general bias towards the pacesetters getting home, which has always been a distinct trend here, seems even more pronounced this year. As usual, and as with most US dirt surfaces, outside draws are advantaged while the only insurmountable challenge appears to be the dreaded rail position, a significant worry for any horse occupying it on this surface. Gate-speed and tactical position are the keys, therefore, as it’s not easy to come from behind. On the turf, it’s a similar(ish) story on draw and race-shape characteristics, but the Del Mar groundskeepers have done a fantastic job cultivating a lush covering of grass which gives everyone a fair shot. And with the weather set relatively fair (the sun is forecast to break through for temperatures in the high-teens) I’m expecting few surprises from the elements. Right, let’s not waste another moment and crack straight on to this weekend’s blue-riband contest...

Who will win the Breeders' Cup Classic? Winner: HOT ROD CHARLIE

Danger: Essential Quality

Place: Max Player This year’s renewal of the $6m Classic really is the crowning crescendo on a glittering card. It’s potentially the best race of the season and - I kid you not, guys – of the nine horses assembled, six have a decent chance under my lights. Hot Rod Charlie just gets my nod (more on the main protagonists below) as I think he’s the one in peak condition as the season nears its close. Plus, his regular partner and my West Coast colleague, Flavien Prat, alongside his part-owner Bill Strauss, are good friends. So, perhaps I’m slightly open to accusations of bias! Hot Rod Charlie – always works well when he has a target to run at and this week has been no different. The subtle French-cut blinkers he’s been wearing, only in the morning, were reintroduced after the Pennsylvania Derby - they help Charlie stay alert in a work situation and enjoy optimum conditioning. His recent work was visually on a par with his work prior to that PA Derby and with a ferocious pace seemingly assured, through the likes of Knicks Go and Medina Spirit, the race could be set up for him and Essential Quality. Essential Quality – as I say, also seems sure to get the fast lead he craves, and it’s impossible to quibble with his form. He’s a street fighter who always seems to do enough, so expect him to be in the shake-up. Sporting the famous Godolphin blue and a blemish-free winning streak until arguably unlucky in the Derby, he’s my principal danger in the race. Although, it must be said, he wasn’t not as unlucky as “Charlie” in Kentucky, where pretty much everything went wrong for my selection from the get-go (badly bumped, baulked and still came home running despite being forced wide). Another reason why I give the son of Oxbow a marginal edge over Essential Quality. Knicks Go – last year’s Dirt Mile winner will again bid to assert his serious speed and he’s certainly the fastest horse in the line-up. The big grey has looked his usual eager self in the build-up, yet I feel that will count against him down the Del Mar straight. Medina Spirit – the other who will doubtless contest the early stages with Knicks Go, and the the worry for connections is they will cut each other’s throats, especially when fired up out of the gates by other contenders keen to take a prominent position. Let’s side with those with better, and more consistent, strategic pace instead. It’s a shame for Medina Spirit himself, of course, who’s done nothing wrong despite a season mired in controversy. Max Player – just keeps improving and improving, so I can see him claiming a few more fancied scalps here, as his upward curve has still to plateau. It’s definitely the toughest race of the weekend, trust me, but this is one of the toughest horses around. Hailing from Steve Asmussen’s all-conquering hard, he may just be on the right trajectory as a long season catches up with other more proven performers.

My rides and big-race fancies The thing about the Breeders’ Cup is you can already feel the atmosphere has really cranked up a few notches, even in the run-up to the main event this week. It’s a rarefied air that some horses have to be taught to breathe. As for us jockeys, whether you’re on an outsider or a favourite, you just have to be here. So, I’m glad to be in with a live shot in a handful of races, where some of my mounts could surprise at big prices. Juvenile Fillies’ Turf This 14-runner event looks very open and the betting backs that up. It can always get so trappy and tactical with two-year-olds but Pizza Bianca is a very tough individual with perhaps the most rock-solid claims. I wouldn’t put anyone off backing my charge, Helens Well, for a place. We broke her maiden duck together and I’ve always liked her. She’s progressive and shouldn’t be 50/1. For a more realistic danger, though, look to Chad Brown’s Consumer Spending, a filly who could be coming into her own. And as regular readers of my blog will know, Brown is a handler whom I rate super highly. Juvenile Turf Another full field here, and you could throw a blanket over most of them in terms of what they’ve achieved. Which is why I’m stunned Stolen Base is 33/1, having run such a promising second last time at Keeneland to Tiz The Bomb. The latter is well-fancied here, so surely my guy has a huge chance too?!Again, perhaps only for the places. Indeed, the home hopefuls may give best to a transatlantic raider in the shape of Hugo Palmer’s Dubawi Legend who has acclimatised well and whose stable knows the time of day. James Doyle may have to work a little harder from a wide draw, but he’s my pick. Goldikova Stakes The market makes this a match between Princess Grace and Going Global who theoretically holds a 3lb advantage on ratings. It’s hard to argue to be honest. Even the best-laid plans went awry for this thrilling filly when her winning streak came to an end at the hands of Madone, but Going Global has since regained the winning thread in no uncertain fashion. Stick with her, while I fear I may be battling for the minors aboard Constantia here. She’ll plug on to good effect, though.