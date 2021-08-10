Typewriter delivers perfect script as David Probert hits 100 landmark for campaign

A review of Tuesday's action at Nottingham as Typewriter secured David Probert's fastest century of winners in a year.
David Probert described securing his fastest century of winners in a year as a “feather in his cap” after reaching the milestone with victory aboard Typewriter in the IRE Incentive Scheme EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Tuesday.
The 32 year old continued what has already been a year to savour after securing his 100th success of 2021 aboard the Andrew Balding-trained Gleneagles filly, who was opening her account at the third time of asking.
Stepping up to a mile for the first time the 13/8 favourite showed a tenacious attitude to get the better of Flaming Lord by a length and provide Probert, whose best annual total is 112 winners, with the fourth century of his career.
Probert said: “It is great to reach 100 winners. It is great to get aboard one of Andrew’s as the yard has been in great form.
“It has been a great season so far and I’ve been lucky enough to sit on some nice horses along the way.
“I’ve never done it this early in a year before so to reach it in August is a great achievement and a feather in my cap. Hopefully there is more to come.”
Reflecting on the year so far Probert pointed to his Group Two success aboard Bangkok in the Sky Bet York Stakes plus his victory at the same level on Sandrine in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket and her victory in the Group Three Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot as personal highlights.
He added: “Sandrine in the Albany and at Newmarket were great wins. She has been an amazing filly.
“She goes to York next week for the Lowther. She carries a three pound penalty but hopefully her class can take her through that.
“Taking the York Stakes on Bangkok was another highlight of my year so far.”
As for Typewriter, Probert believes the step up to a mile was instrumental in helping the Fitri Hay-owned filly, who had finished fourth on her two previous outings, getting off the mark.
He said: “She gallops well. Last time at Goodwood the seven furlongs was sharp enough for her. She got a little bit off her feet early on but stayed on well and hit the line nicely.
“The step up to a mile suited her nicely. She is nice filly with a good temperament and hopefully she will go on to better things.”
James Ferguson celebrated his first winner at Nottingham after 9/4 favourite Aristobulus bounced back to winning ways in emphatic fashion in the opening Moorgate Training Nursery Handicap.
The Adaay colt, who is owned in partnership by Ferguson’s father John and the Walkuptrotback syndicate, made light work of his rivals in the six-furlong contest when running out a clear cut three and three-quarter length winner.
Ferguson said: “Dean (Skipsey) and Ollie (Franks) head up the Walkuptrotback syndicate and this is the first horse they have had with us.
“It’s been great fun and they are really nice guys. The first time he run he won in their colours first time out at Chelmsford City.
“I don’t think it was the seven-furlong trip that beat him at Redcar he probably didn’t appreciate the quicker ground. He is shaping into a nice horse.
“It is always great to have a winner for dad as he is a big supporter of the team and that’s also my first winner at Nottingham.”
Danzeno ensured owner Clive Wragg left Nottingham sporting a wide smile on his face after the veteran sprinter bounced back to form in the feature It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Conditions Stakes.
After finishing down the field in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood on his most recent start, the Mick Appleby-trained gelding demonstrated he still has plenty of life left in him at the age of 10 after securing victory in the five-furlong feature.
It looked as though the well supported 9/4 second favourite, who claimed a three runner conditions event at Haydock Park last month, would have to settle for a minor place at best after being one of the first of the five runners to come under pressure.
Sticking to the task in game fashion, Danzeno made stealthy late headway before forging into the lead close home under Ray Dawson to get up and score by half a length from Dubai Station with Tarboosh a further head adrift in third.
Wragg said: “It is great seeing him back in the winner’s enclosure but he has kept his form well. You have to praise the jockey as he knows him inside out and he gets the best out of him.
“I fancied him today. On his day he takes some beating. At 10 you are always expecting the worse but he has done us proud.
“He does hang left but he has done for a while. Ray knows him and he has got such an understanding he has let him drift and let him pick up. He was always going to stay this trip here and he is now two from three here now.”
Despite Danzeno being in the twilight of his career, Wragg dismissed talk of retirement for his pride and joy just yet.
Wragg added: “I don’t know if this will be his last year but while he is enjoying himself and running well we will keep on running him.
“Mick knows how to keep good sprinters nice and fresh. That is his forte. To see him continue winning means a lot. He still looks a real picture.”
Equally delighted with Danzeno’s performance was Group race winning rider Dawson, who praised the tenacity of his mount.
Dawson added: “They have gone a good gallop and I did think I was in trouble but in fairness to him he is tough.
“He is a horse with loads of ability and all credit to everybody for keeping him going as a 10 year old.
“You put him in those big handicaps he is often off top weight against lots of younger horses and it is very difficult.
“These races suit him as there is a lot more room to play around with. It is great to be riding him. He might be able to pick up another Listed race but it will be tough.”
Jim Crowley got his fractions from the front spot on aboard Gentleman At Arms (6/1), who got his head in front for the first time this season when holding 9-4 favourite Yagood at bay by half a length in the mile and six furlongs Dave Gee 50th Birthday Handicap.
Crowley said of the Harry Dunlop-trained four year old: “He was tough from the front. He did well as he was slow away from a wide draw but I managed to get him to the front.
“We managed to set nice fractions and considering I had to use a bit from the gate it worked out well.
“We knew that he stayed well though and he likes cut in the ground.”