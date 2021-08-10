Typewriter delivers perfect script as David Probert hits 100 landmark for campaign

A review of Tuesday's action at Nottingham as Typewriter secured David Probert's fastest century of winners in a year.

Ton up for Probert at Nottingham David Probert described securing his fastest century of winners in a year as a “feather in his cap” after reaching the milestone with victory aboard Typewriter in the IRE Incentive Scheme EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Tuesday. The 32 year old continued what has already been a year to savour after securing his 100th success of 2021 aboard the Andrew Balding-trained Gleneagles filly, who was opening her account at the third time of asking. Stepping up to a mile for the first time the 13/8 favourite showed a tenacious attitude to get the better of Flaming Lord by a length and provide Probert, whose best annual total is 112 winners, with the fourth century of his career. Probert said: “It is great to reach 100 winners. It is great to get aboard one of Andrew’s as the yard has been in great form. “It has been a great season so far and I’ve been lucky enough to sit on some nice horses along the way. “I’ve never done it this early in a year before so to reach it in August is a great achievement and a feather in my cap. Hopefully there is more to come.” Reflecting on the year so far Probert pointed to his Group Two success aboard Bangkok in the Sky Bet York Stakes plus his victory at the same level on Sandrine in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket and her victory in the Group Three Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot as personal highlights. He added: “Sandrine in the Albany and at Newmarket were great wins. She has been an amazing filly. “She goes to York next week for the Lowther. She carries a three pound penalty but hopefully her class can take her through that. “Taking the York Stakes on Bangkok was another highlight of my year so far.” As for Typewriter, Probert believes the step up to a mile was instrumental in helping the Fitri Hay-owned filly, who had finished fourth on her two previous outings, getting off the mark. He said: “She gallops well. Last time at Goodwood the seven furlongs was sharp enough for her. She got a little bit off her feet early on but stayed on well and hit the line nicely. “The step up to a mile suited her nicely. She is nice filly with a good temperament and hopefully she will go on to better things.”

Andrew Balding stable tour: Ebor Festival

James Ferguson celebrated his first winner at Nottingham after 9/4 favourite Aristobulus bounced back to winning ways in emphatic fashion in the opening Moorgate Training Nursery Handicap. The Adaay colt, who is owned in partnership by Ferguson’s father John and the Walkuptrotback syndicate, made light work of his rivals in the six-furlong contest when running out a clear cut three and three-quarter length winner. Ferguson said: “Dean (Skipsey) and Ollie (Franks) head up the Walkuptrotback syndicate and this is the first horse they have had with us. “It’s been great fun and they are really nice guys. The first time he run he won in their colours first time out at Chelmsford City. “I don’t think it was the seven-furlong trip that beat him at Redcar he probably didn’t appreciate the quicker ground. He is shaping into a nice horse. “It is always great to have a winner for dad as he is a big supporter of the team and that’s also my first winner at Nottingham.”