Two-Year-Old preview: Dan Briden with the latest from the juvenile scene

Golden introduction

Karl Burke introduced a potentially above-average winner newcomer on Wednesday afternoon at Redcar (replay below) in the shape of the well-bred Golden Souk. A full brother to two winners including Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Arabic Legend, the Futurity Trophy entry was made 11/8 favourite.

He raced in midfield and travelled well off just a steady pace, running green off the bridle initially but showing a bright turn of foot to lead over a furlong out, edging left across to the far side rail but always doing more than enough to score. It is nigh on certain he will need another run in novice company under a penalty before embarking on pattern-class assignments, and it’s also fair to say his two siblings didn’t kick on from winning starts themselves. It will be interesting to see whether he proves to be any different.

Julie Camacho introduced a couple of newcomers in the same race and it was the 90,000gns Mehmas colt Beyond Question who had very much caught the eye by the finish. He was waited with off a sedate pace and, along with his stablemate, off the bridle sooner than most. However, he began to respond inside the final furlong and finished off to good effect. Considering he wasn’t best placed given how things unfolded, allied with his own inexperience means this performance can be marked up, also from a yard that rarely has them fully wound up on debut.

Ed Bethell’s Sea The Sense finished last in the end, but he’d raced up with the speed and although going nowhere fast when it happened, was hampered by another rival and eased off as a result. A Sea The Stars colt with a useful pedigree, he's liable to leave this a long way behind at some stage.