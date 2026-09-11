Two-Year-Old preview: Dan Briden with the latest from the juvenile scene

Smart colts at Haydock

Last Thursday at Haydock saw a couple of particularly promising two-year-old colts announce their Group-race credentials in different ways.

The William Haggas-trained Sharadd marked himself down as something out of the ordinary with a six-length demolition job of his rivals in the 6f novice event.

A Dewhurst entry and SP of even-money rather signalled the promise he had clearly shown at home, but the manner in which he achieved victory was still mightily impressive. Looking a size bigger than his rivals, the Dark Angel colt tanked his way through the race off the speed, scything through to take it up approaching the final furlong, before bounding away inside the final 150 yards merely for hand riding.

He is the fourth winner from the Dark Angel/Silk Bow pairing, the pick of that trio being stablemate Binhareer, who finished fourth in a Group 3 this summer. However, Sharadd looks set to scale even greater heights on the evidence of his debut success, holding no other big-race entries between now and the Dewhurst, with the Listed Rockingham Stakes at York the logical next step.