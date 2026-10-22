Two-year-old pointers: Space Bob and Mashad two to follow plus Captivating replay worth a second look

Born winner

William Haggas introduced a particularly good prospect at Yarmouth last Monday in the shape of Wootton Bassett colt Born This Way in the opening 7f novice event on the card.

Owned in partnership by Michael Buckley and John Magnier, Born This Way was sent off the 11/8 market leader. He raced enthusiastically under restraint and still had plenty on despite travelling best entering the final two furlongs, produced between rivals to challenge entering the final furlong, running green. He was handled sympathetic to that face, merely driven to lead close home and score by half a length.

The margin of victory masks Born This Way’s superiority greatly, having a stack in hand having come from off the pace and never asked a serious question. Given his sire and enthusiasm, it could be he proves best at/around 1m next year. Whatever his stamina requirements, he looks a fine prospect for 2027.