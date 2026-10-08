Beckett improvers

It is rare for last Thursday’s two-year-old races on Salisbury’s card to pass by without Ralph Beckett winning at least one of them. That’s exactly what happened this time, but that isn’t to say one or two of them won’t prove more than useful in time.

He fielded a couple of newcomers in the opening 1m novice event - a race he’d won with subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking in 2022, and in whose honour the race was named - including the 1.5m guineas purchase Yamana. She is a Frankel first foal of a 10f 3yo Group 3 winner and was sent off a solid 13/8 favourite, but she never once looked likely to collect (replay below).

She broke from one of the isolated stalls and was in rear, green and off the bridle sooner than most, coming across to the nearside and making some late inroads into seventh place. Yamana will improve a stack for the experience though it will probably be over further next year that she reveals her full potential.