Dan Briden, author of the Two-Year-Old Guide, provides a trio of unraced juveniles to follow for the rest of the season with a quote from connections.

GLORIOUS LION (James Ferguson) b c Roaring Lion - Glories (Galileo) “Of those I have by Roaring Lion, this colt stands out by quite a long way. He has got a lot about him physically and shows me a high level of ability. I see him as a second half of the season type two-year-old who will begin over 7f in July. He could be a good one.”

OVIEDO (Ed Bethell) b c Lope de Vega - Gallitea (Galileo) “A smashing colt who really catches the eye in everything he does. He hasn’t done enough serious work to know when we will see him, but I wouldn’t rule out having a look at him in May to see if we could go for some of the nicer early-season races. He will be best over 7f in the long run, and I am very hopeful he could be a good one.”

UNNAMED (Ed Walker) b c Tamayuz - Bethrah (Marju) “I am thrilled to have been sent four two-year-olds by Sheikh Ahmed, and this is a belter of a horse who would probably be the pick of the bunch, if not my entire juvenile crop. This colt has an outstanding pedigree being the son of an Irish 1000 Guineas winner. He really catches the eye in the mornings and is a bit of a head-turner. I’m very excited by him and hope to have him out in July or August to see if we can aim him at some of those nice autumn races.”