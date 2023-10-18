Sporting Life
Energumene in action at Cheltenham
Energumene in action at Cheltenham

Two-time Champion Chase hero Energumene is 'probably out for the season' according to Willie Mullins

By Sporting Life
17:50 · WED October 18, 2023

Two-time Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Energumene is 'probably out for the season' according to trainer Willie Mullins.

The nine-year-old won his second Champion Chase by 10 lengths at Cheltenham in March and followed up the victory by landing more Grade 1 glory at Punchestown in April.

However, his tilt for a Champion Chase hat-trick looks most unlikely this season.

Speaking to sportinglife.com, Mullins said: "Unfortunately Energumene has a hind leg injury and he will probably be out of action for the season."

