Two-time Champion Chase hero Energumene is 'probably out for the season' according to Willie Mullins

The nine-year-old won his second Champion Chase by 10 lengths at Cheltenham in March and followed up the victory by landing more Grade 1 glory at Punchestown in April.

However, his tilt for a Champion Chase hat-trick looks most unlikely this season.

Speaking to sportinglife.com, Mullins said: "Unfortunately Energumene has a hind leg injury and he will probably be out of action for the season."