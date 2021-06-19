Royal Ascot preview: Richard Fahey column

Rhythm Master and Ventura Rebel lead our columnists's team for the final day of Royal Ascot. Read his verdict on his full Saturday team.

Saturday runners 13:20 Redcar - Chili Valentino

He goes OK at home but whether he’ll be ready to win first time I wouldn’t know. He’s one of those who will be winning this year but I’d be a little surprised – and very pleased – if it was on debut. 14:45 Newmarket - Credible

I thought she was quite unlucky at Chester, nothing went right and she was stopped twice in her run at a vital time. The rain down south is good news for her, I wouldn’t run her on a quick surface as she’s a daughter of Pivotal. It’s a big day for the filly, she needs to step up but could do so. 15:00 Redcar - Tadleel

He’s been disappointing the last twice and we’ve been scratching our heads a little. I hope he shows more here as he’d been in really good form before those two runs. We’re very happy with him at home too.

15:05 – Royal Ascot – Rhythm Master

He’ll love the ground at Ascot. It was my call to run him in the Greenham at Newbury as I wanted to find out if he handled a quicker surface and he patently didn’t. This is a tough Jersey and will take a but of winning but I’d like to think my fellow will be in the places.

15:35 Redcar - International Girl

I think the handicapper has given her a bit of a chance but whether five furlongs on fast ground is going to be right up her street is another matter. We’ll find out a bit more about her anyway. 16:20 Royal Ascot - Ventura Rebel

I thought he ran a blinder in the Duke Of York on his reappearance. I didn’t think they went very quick which doesn’t suit him and I’m not convinced York is his track. Ascot is as you’ll see from his record here and while we were five or six lengths behind the favourite last time – he’s 3/1 here and we’re 33/1. We won’t mind the testing ground, are in great order and I think drawn on the right side. I’m expecting a good run.

1645 Redcar – Sacristy

She’s been a little disappointing but this is first time in a handicap and I’d like to see her run well from 61. She’s fit and well and it’s a big day for her. 17:00 Royal Ascot - Mr Lupton

He won nicely at the Dante Meeting but is back up to 103 as a result. Is he going to win a Wokingham from that mark? Well, everything about the race will suit him, he too won’t mind the ground and he’s in great nick so I’m hoping for the best. 17:05 Newmarket - Twilight Prince

He just taken time to come to himself this year but is working well now. He needs to come forward from his Thirsk return and I’m hoping rather than expecting him to go well in this. 17:35 Royal Ascot - Pythagoras

He’ll love the ground. He has top weight but is entitled to as he has better form than those below him. He has to definitely prove to me that he gets this trip but he’s down in grade, is a big horse so the weight isn’t an issue and he’s capable of going well.

1735 Royal Ascot - Seasett

You have to take it on trust that he's going to stay but his pedigree suggests it will suit him better than a mile. He’s improving rapidly and I was shocked when he was beaten by Raadobarg at Haydock last time. He still ran well though and if he improves again then he’s definitely in the mix. 19:05 Haydock - Carbonado

There are only five runners in this but it looks a very warm heat for a horse making his debut. I’d imagine he’s going to be one for handicaps further down the line but it’s nice to get him started and we’ll see what he can do. 20:35 Haydock - Viceregent