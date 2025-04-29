Menu icon
Twain - come a long way in short space of time
Twain - set to miss Guineas

Twain set to miss Betfred 2000 Guineas

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue April 29, 2025 · 3h ago

Leading fancy Twain looks set to miss Saturday’s Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was second favourite for the first colts’ Classic but Coolmore revealed in a statement on X that he hadn’t scoped cleanly following work on Tuesday morning.

The son of Wootton Basset is one of four entries for the Ballydoyle team in the Newmarket feature but now only Expanded is expected to run.

