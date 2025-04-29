Twain set to miss Betfred 2000 Guineas

Leading fancy Twain looks set to miss Saturday’s Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Aidan O’Brien’s charge was second favourite for the first colts’ Classic but Coolmore revealed in a statement on X that he hadn’t scoped cleanly following work on Tuesday morning.
The son of Wootton Basset is one of four entries for the Ballydoyle team in the Newmarket feature but now only Expanded is expected to run.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.