Twain meets with O’Brien approval in Saint-Cloud strike

Twain entered the Classic picture for next year with an impressive display in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

Aidan O’Brien’s son of Wootton Bassett was sent off at 28/1 when making a real impression on debut at Leopardstown only eight days previous and put his name in the conversation for next year’s biggest races after proving that was no fluke, successfully supplemented into Group One company. With Christopher Head’s unbeaten French hotpot Maranoa Charlie failing in his bold bid to win from the front, it was the Irish raiders, and in particular the O’Brien family, who dominated the conclusion to the race, with Twain leading home stablemate Mount Kilimanjaro (second) and Joseph O’Brien’s Apples And Bananas (third). O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing: “He only ran eight days ago, but we always thought he was highly rated. We ran him last week just in case what happened could happen, so we had to give him a chance as we knew there was only one Group One left and we saw there what he did.

“He’s obviously a very good horse and Ryan (Moore, jockey) said he was very green. Ryan said he jumped very smart and then he just let the lads lead him and he went to sleep. He just ended up getting there too early on him and was very green when he got there. “He’s a Wootton Bassett once again out of a very good Montjeu mare – Wading was a very good mare herself. We’re delighted and well done to the lads for doing it. It was a bit call from them to do it (supplement) with a horse only winning a few days ago. “He’s a very good mover and points his toe – he hasn’t got a rounded grabby action and if you see him he has a low action. He obviously has a big engine, but’s he’s still a baby and I was watching him going to the start with Ryan and he was ducking at the cones and I thought maybe this is too much for him. “There’s only one Criterium, there was only one race left and it was great to have him here to run.”

Following Twain’s rapid rise he was handed a quote of 14/1 by Paddy Power for next year’s 2000 Guineas, while Unibet go further and make him an 8/1 chance for the opening Classic of the summer. O’Brien continued: “He’s a quick horse and obviously a Guineas horse. We’ll wrap him up for the winter now. “Everyone at home did a great job to get him here and Ryan gave him a beautiful ride and minded him as much as he could and taught him as much as he could as well. I’m delighted.”

