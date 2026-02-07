Tutti Quanti runs rivals ragged to win William Hill Hurdle at Newbury

Harry Cobden was positive aboard Paul Nicholls’ charge despite his partner carrying the welter-burden of 12 stone and two out it was clear he had slipped his field.

Turning in a competitive handicap hurdle into a rout, the well-backed 10/3 chance came home in splendid isolation, winning by 15 lengths.

Wellington Arch (12/1) and Faivoir (33/1) filled the minor placings but this was a one-horse contest from some way out.

Free video replay