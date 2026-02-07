Tutti Quanti runs rivals ragged to win William Hill Hurdle at Newbury

Tutti Quanti ran his rivals ragged in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury.
Harry Cobden was positive aboard Paul Nicholls’ charge despite his partner carrying the welter-burden of 12 stone and two out it was clear he had slipped his field.
Turning in a competitive handicap hurdle into a rout, the well-backed 10/3 chance came home in splendid isolation, winning by 15 lengths.
Wellington Arch (12/1) and Faivoir (33/1) filled the minor placings but this was a one-horse contest from some way out.
