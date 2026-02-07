Menu icon
Tutti Quanti is a remarkable winner of the William Hill Hurdle
Winning trainer Paul Nicholls

Tutti Quanti runs rivals ragged to win William Hill Hurdle at Newbury

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sat February 07, 2026 · 4 min ago

Tutti Quanti ran his rivals ragged in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury.

Harry Cobden was positive aboard Paul Nicholls’ charge despite his partner carrying the welter-burden of 12 stone and two out it was clear he had slipped his field.

Turning in a competitive handicap hurdle into a rout, the well-backed 10/3 chance came home in splendid isolation, winning by 15 lengths.

Wellington Arch (12/1) and Faivoir (33/1) filled the minor placings but this was a one-horse contest from some way out.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

