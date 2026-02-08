Tutti Quanti could be supplemented for Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

Paul Nicholls is happy to let the dust settle but won't rule out the possibility of supplementing wide-margin Newbury winner Tutti Quanti for the Unibet Champion Hurdle next month.
The six-year-old son of Chanducoq produced a scintillating performance under Harry Cobden to win Saturday's William Hill Hurdle by 15 lengths from the front, following up his win in the Gerry Feilden at the same venue earlier in the campaign.
He was subsequently slashed to 16/1 with some firms for next month's Cheltenham Festival day-one feature and while he doesn't currently hold an entry, his trainer is happy that he won't need to make a decision over supplementing until much closer to the time.
He told Racing TV's Nick On Sunday programme: "There are so many questions to answer on the race (Champion Hurdle) and around the horses not going. The great thing about supplementing him if we wanted to, we don't have to do that until six days before and we can get a good idea of what the ground is going to be like.
"Two miles on good ground around Cheltenham would be too sharp for him but if it was testing ground you'd definitely have to consider it based on the way he's going forward."
Reflecting on Saturday's rout, Nicholls admits that there was a surprise element but feels his horse could yet have even more to offer as he develops.
"We expected him to go well, we weren't sure about a performance like that," the trainer said.
"We thought he had a great chance, we knew he'd go in the ground and we knew he was improving. The improvement in him from run to run this season has been phenomenal.
"The ideal was to go a fair gallop, he obviously can go a real good end-to-end gallop and keep galloping. Turning in I was wondering what we'd got left and off the home bend he just quickened up and the race was over in a matter of strides. And he galloped all the way to the line so it was a top-class performance. I don't know where the ceiling is but we'll know soon.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
"He's improving and that will come naturally. I remember a few years ago, Master Minded was a five-year-old when he won the Game Spirit, unexpectedly, and on his next run a month later he won the Champion Chase.
"Sometimes when they're improving they're dangerous and he's ultimately taken a big step forward in his ability. Who knows where he might end up?"
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.