Tutti Quanti could be supplemented for Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

The six-year-old son of Chanducoq produced a scintillating performance under Harry Cobden to win Saturday's William Hill Hurdle by 15 lengths from the front, following up his win in the Gerry Feilden at the same venue earlier in the campaign.

He was subsequently slashed to 16/1 with some firms for next month's Cheltenham Festival day-one feature and while he doesn't currently hold an entry, his trainer is happy that he won't need to make a decision over supplementing until much closer to the time.

He told Racing TV's Nick On Sunday programme: "There are so many questions to answer on the race (Champion Hurdle) and around the horses not going. The great thing about supplementing him if we wanted to, we don't have to do that until six days before and we can get a good idea of what the ground is going to be like.

"Two miles on good ground around Cheltenham would be too sharp for him but if it was testing ground you'd definitely have to consider it based on the way he's going forward."