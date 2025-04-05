Menu icon
Honesty Policy gets the better of Regent's Stroll
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle: Honestly Policy swoops late

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat April 05, 2025 · 1h ago

Honestly Policy ran down Regents Stroll in the closing stages to win the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

The runner-up tried to make all under Harry Cobden and after slick leaps at the final two flights looked ready to collect.

However Mark Walsh was conjuring a late flourish aboard the 5/1 winner which was to carry him to the front inside the final 50 yards on to a half-length success.

Winning trainer Gordon Elliott said: “He’s a tough horse, he’s got a good attitude and is very well named. I’m very happy with that. He’ll stay further and make a lovely staying chaser in time.”

Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner 25/1 for next year’s Brown Advisory and 20/1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Walsh added "He’s very well-named - he’s as honest as the day is long. It’s only his fourth run over hurdles and he’s still inexperienced, and, in fairness to him, when he got going after the third-last he never raised his head off the ground and galloped all the way to the line. I was hopeful going to the last - he jumped and picked up well, but he wasn’t going as quickly after the last as I’d have liked, but I knew he had enough left in the tank. He’ll have no problem going over fences last year.

"I’m delighted for Gordon and all the team - to get a winner here means a lot to them."

Paul Nicholls, who watched the race with the runner-up’s part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson and Regent’s Stroll’s other owners, said: “That just shows he’s a real smart horse, and he’s learning all the time. That’s probably the best he’s run. He jumped brilliant, and he’s just chilled a bit more today. I thought better ground would help and I’m thrilled with him.

“It’s a long-term project with a horse like him and as I said to the lads, Rome wasn’t built in a day. What a super chaser he’s going to make.”

