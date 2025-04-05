Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle: Honestly Policy swoops late

Honestly Policy ran down Regents Stroll in the closing stages to win the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

The runner-up tried to make all under Harry Cobden and after slick leaps at the final two flights looked ready to collect. However Mark Walsh was conjuring a late flourish aboard the 5/1 winner which was to carry him to the front inside the final 50 yards on to a half-length success. Winning trainer Gordon Elliott said: “He’s a tough horse, he’s got a good attitude and is very well named. I’m very happy with that. He’ll stay further and make a lovely staying chaser in time.” Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner 25/1 for next year’s Brown Advisory and 20/1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits