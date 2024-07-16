It was the second meeting of the week to be lost to the weather, Newton Abbot being forced to abandon their Monday card.

After 33mm of rain overnight, officials called a 9.30am inspection and found the track to be unraceable.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.