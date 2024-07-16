Sporting Life
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card
Waterlogging - claimed Nottinghan

Tuesday's meeting at Nottingham abandoned

By Sporting Life
10:23 · TUE July 16, 2024

Tuesday's meeting at Nottingham was abandoned because of waterlogging.

After 33mm of rain overnight, officials called a 9.30am inspection and found the track to be unraceable.

It was the second meeting of the week to be lost to the weather, Newton Abbot being forced to abandon their Monday card.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

