Tuesday's meeting at Nottingham was abandoned because of waterlogging.
After 33mm of rain overnight, officials called a 9.30am inspection and found the track to be unraceable.
It was the second meeting of the week to be lost to the weather, Newton Abbot being forced to abandon their Monday card.
