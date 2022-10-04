Tuesday’s meeting at Huntingdon was abandoned after just two races due to unsafe ground conditions.

Jockeys reported that their mounts were slipping going into obstacles and following a course inspection the remainder of the card was called off. Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan cited the exceptionally dry summer and autumn as the likely culprit. “After the first race one jockey reported his horse slipped and that was evident on the television pictures,” Duncan told Racing TV. “When I walked out to inspect I could see a mark. Following the first chase (second race) we had jockeys reporting they had slipped into the fences.