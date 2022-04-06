Alan King’s class act ended the last campaign as the undisputed leading stayer in training after victories in the Goodwood Cup, Prix du Cadran and Long Distance Cup on Champions Day, and he enjoyed a smooth return to action under regular partner Hollie Doyle.

While it unusual for a horse of his class to be out so early in the season, King took the decision to take the plunge with the ground in his favour.

Having had to miss the Gold Cup due to underfoot conditions, connections will be hoping he gets his chance this year in front of the big crowd at the Royal meeting.

The six-year-old settled nicely for Doyle as Ger Lyons’ Irish raider Yaxeni set the pace before Eileendover took over with over two furlongs to run.

Doyle was tracked by Richard Kingscote on Quickthorn, who for a stride or two briefly looked a danger.

However, with just one flick of the whip, Trueshan (4/9 favourite), who was conceding a 7lb penalty to Quickthorn, quickly put the race to bed and accelerated through the line to win by three lengths.

Paddy Power and Betfair left him unchanged at 11/4 for the Gold Cup in June.