The Big Dog followed up last month's narrow success in the Munster National with victory in Sunday's Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan.

Sent off an 11/1 shot in the hands of local rider Keith Donoghue on the back of his Limerick win in October, the nine-year-old came to collar long-time leader Lifetime Ambition at the 16th and final fence before being kept up to his work on the run-in. The Big Dog, trained by Peter Fahey for owners Damien and Colin Kelly, stayed on strongly to score by three and a half lengths from Jessica Harrington's gallant runner-up Lifetime Ambition (8/1), while Death Duty was third under Davy Russell at 11/1, Coko Beach took fourth at 40/1 and 3/1 favourite Frontal Assault could manage only fifth.

