Troytown Handicap Chase report and reaction

Gordon Elliott bossed the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase numerically and duly saddled the winner with Coko Beach bouncing back to his best.
Elliott was responsible for 15 of the 21 runners who went to post although the 4/1 favourite was the Gavin Cromwell-trained mare Limerick Lace for owner JP McManus.
The money looked well-placed too as Limerick Lace picked off rivals under Aidan Kelly from the top of the home straight, but the gallant grey Coko Beach, an impressive winner of the Grand National Trial at Punchestown last season, boxed on bravely and was no to be denied, ultimately coming two and a quarter lengths away from Limerick Lace.
She was a further two and a quarter clear of long-time leader Fakir D'alene (28/1), who led home a string of Elliott horses with Dunboyne (22) fourth and Frontal Assault (40/1) back in fifth.
Betfair clipped the eight-year-old Coko Beach to 33/1 from 50/1 for the Aintree Grand National in April.
“He’s a great horse and we’re lucky to have him. He’s been knocking on the door in all those races, so he deserved to win one,” said Elliott.
“Jack (Kennedy) actually kind of wanted to ride him, but I wanted to claim off him and thank God I did. Danny is a great little rider and it’s a valuable 5lb.
“I thought it was a good race to watch. It was helter-skelter the whole way, they went a good gallop and all horses seemed to be home safe.
“He’s a bit of a boyo at home, he’s just a character. He had a good run in Limerick the last day.
“In the past he hasn’t been that strong of a finisher, he’s often faded out from the last home.
“We’ll probably head for a National with him, the Paddy Power would be a bit quick. He probably likes soft ground. He could also go for the Thyestes.
“He has schooled over cross-country and we won’t rule that out either.”
On running a huge team of horses, he added: “Thank God I won it anyway! We have to support these races, if I didn’t run in it there would only have been seven runners (at declaration time).
“It’s massively important for Navan racecourse, for the sponsors Bar One and for Irish racing that these races are full.
“I’ll support them and so will my owners. I don’t know if it’s the type of slow horses that I buy, but I seem to have a lot of them!”
