Triumph Hurdle entry Majolique makes winning start for Willie Mullins at Naas on Sunday

Paddy Power and Sky Bet clipped Majolique to 20/1 from 33s for the JCB Triumph Hurdle after the filly won on Irish debut at Naas on Sunday.
Despite proving easy to back ahead of the Download The William Hill App Juvenile Hurdle (Listed), Paul Townend's mount stayed on well despite some sticky jumps and briefly meeting traffic problem, ultimately coming four lengths clear of Michonne (12/1), with another four lengths back to 4/1 chance Adrienne in third.
Majolique returned the 15/8 winner on her debut for Willie Mullins and assistant trainer David Casey revealed on Rating TV after the event that connections had been pleasantly surprised by what they saw.
He said: "It was a good performance and we weren't expecting it. I thought she'd need the run badly, she's had a very stop-start season and it's been hard work to get her to here. She was ready for the run but I wasn't expecting her to win like she did so she obviously has plenty of ability."
There was a controversial opening to the race as nothing wanted to go on and make the running, the participants walking for over a minute before breaking out into a trot. The 11/10 favourite Immediate Effect eventually led the field along but he weakened right out of it to finish last of the five runners.
"We weren't going to be the ones doing the donkey-work or getting forced along," said Casey. "But we didn't want to be falling out of the back of the television obviously at the same time. I imagine the other lads were told the same and it turned a mile and seven (furlong) race into a mile and five race. So it was grand for us, it suited her anyway.
"She's generally been pretty good at home (jumping), it was maybe just a bit of inexperience maybe so hopefully that'll sort itself out."
Regarding a possible shot at the Triumph, he added: "It's hard to know, it's pretty tight time-wise. I think she could show huge improvement from today's run, who knows where it'll stop. There is also Aintree, the owners won the Grade 1 four-year-old race there last year so maybe that could be on the agenda as well. I think it was a very good performance today."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.