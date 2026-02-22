Triumph Hurdle entry Majolique makes winning start for Willie Mullins at Naas on Sunday

Despite proving easy to back ahead of the Download The William Hill App Juvenile Hurdle (Listed), Paul Townend's mount stayed on well despite some sticky jumps and briefly meeting traffic problem, ultimately coming four lengths clear of Michonne (12/1), with another four lengths back to 4/1 chance Adrienne in third.

Majolique returned the 15/8 winner on her debut for Willie Mullins and assistant trainer David Casey revealed on Rating TV after the event that connections had been pleasantly surprised by what they saw.

He said: "It was a good performance and we weren't expecting it. I thought she'd need the run badly, she's had a very stop-start season and it's been hard work to get her to here. She was ready for the run but I wasn't expecting her to win like she did so she obviously has plenty of ability."

There was a controversial opening to the race as nothing wanted to go on and make the running, the participants walking for over a minute before breaking out into a trot. The 11/10 favourite Immediate Effect eventually led the field along but he weakened right out of it to finish last of the five runners.

"We weren't going to be the ones doing the donkey-work or getting forced along," said Casey. "But we didn't want to be falling out of the back of the television obviously at the same time. I imagine the other lads were told the same and it turned a mile and seven (furlong) race into a mile and five race. So it was grand for us, it suited her anyway.

"She's generally been pretty good at home (jumping), it was maybe just a bit of inexperience maybe so hopefully that'll sort itself out."