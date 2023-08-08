Triple Time leads Ryan duo into Jacques le Marois heat

Triple Time has been kept fresh since causing a 33/1 upset in the curtain-raising Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and is firmly on course for a cross-Channel raid this weekend.

His younger stablemate Hi Royal was placed in both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish Guineas at the Curragh in the spring, but never threatened to land a blow in last month’s Prix Jean Prat.

However, he too is being readied for a return to Deauville, with William Buick booked for the ride.

Ryan said: “Both horses are in good form, Triple Time was very good at Royal Ascot and I’m looking forward to running him again.

“Hi Royal has always been a very consistent horse other than his last start and he’s been working well.

“Neil Callan will obviously ride Triple Time and William Buick has become available and rides Hi Royal.”

Conditions have been testing recently but a dry week both here and in France should see the ground improve and Ryan is hopeful the going will not be an issue at the weekend.

He said: “It’s a dry week, the ground today was good to soft and I don’t think there’s any rain forecast – it should be drying out all the time.”