The daughter of Frankel was a superb winner of the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on June 5 but then fluffed her lines when only fourth behind Estrange in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on June 27.

O’Brien has been happy with her since then, though, and he’s looking forward to seeing her go back out in trip.

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She has been good.

“She has had a good preparation. She’s a filly that was an impressive Oaks winner and we’ve backed her up on different conditions over a different trip and with the benefit of hindsight it probably didn’t work for us.

“We had some good learnings on the day and we’ve had a good prep for the Curragh and it looks to be as competitive a race as you would expect a fillies’ Classic to be.

“The mile and a half will be a help to her and the ground looks to be on the quicker side with a good forecast over the next few days.”