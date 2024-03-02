Sporting Life
Mark Bradstock - died at the age of 66
Mark Bradstock - died at the age of 66

Tributes paid to Mark Bradstock who has died aged 66

By Sporting Life
12:31 · SAT March 02, 2024

Tributes have been paid to Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock, who has died aged 66.

Along with his wife Sara, Bradstock trained Coneygree to become the first novice since Captain Christy 41 years earlier to land the blue riband at Prestbury Park in 2015.

The Old Manor Stables handler also saddled Carruthers to win the 2011 Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury, while Step Back was another big-race victor in the 2018 bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

Coneygree was ridden at Cheltenham by Nico de Boinville, who is now established as one of the top riders in the sport.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Thinking of the Bradstock family. I owe them all so much, they played an integral part in getting me going. Mark will be hugely missed.”

Bradstock’s final runner Mr Vango won the Devon National at Exeter on February 23 by 60 lengths and could now line up in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival later this month.

Retired jockey Mattie Batchelor, who was on board Carruthers for his Hennessy triumph and also steered Coneygree to two Grade Two victories over hurdles, posted: “Thank you very much for the memories!!!! We had some great times and more importantly some great laughs!!!!! Condolences to Sara, Alfie (son) and Lily (daughter).”

