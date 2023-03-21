Trained by Tom Taaffe, Kicking King enjoyed six Grade One wins over fences in all, with his brilliant victory in the 2005 Gold Cup sandwiched by back-to-back successes in the King George VI Chase at Kempton and Sandown respectively.

He spent over two years on the sidelines with a tendon injury following the latter victory and having failed to rediscover his best form, he was retired in 2008 and took up residence at the Irish National Stud alongside other ‘Living Legends’ including Hardy Eustace, Hurricane Fly and Faugheen.

“Kicking King was a natural, athletic horse with balance – a great horse for Conor Clarkson (owner), Barry Geraghty and all our staff,” said Taaffe, speaking on the stud website.

“He was an ambassador for racing and was fortunate to have a second life in the exceptional care of the Irish National Stud.

“He gave the Taaffe family many special moments, but I particularly recall the day he won the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown. John was a great friend to us all and that day Kicking King put up a special performance of jumping and galloping.

“The Gold Cup was what you dream of. We were lucky to have him.”