The racing punter placed the bet just nine minutes before the first leg, Il Ridoto, owned by football legend Sir Alex Ferguson, won the 1.50 at Cheltenham.

He was trained by 13-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls and won at odds of 11/2.

Next up was 8/1 shot Dargiannini, who was trained by Nicholls' nephew and protégée, Harry Derham. Dargiannini won by a very comfortable seven lengths at Uttoxeter.

Maximilian won a hard-fought, three-way battle when delivering as the punter's third winner on the day with a one-length victory in the River Don Novices' Hurdle at Doncaster (17/2).

That left a nervous wait on the biggest-priced selection in the accumulator, 11/1 shot Tip Top Mountain in the 3.07 at Uttoxeter.

The customer must have been watching from behind the sofa as his selection was headed by Hometown Hero but fought back gamely to win by a nose.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "Tip Top Mountain, the fourth and final leg, traded at 18/1 in-running when headed, but he showed a steely resolve to battle back and win on the nod.

"A fantastic bet and it’s great to see such a big win for a £2 stake."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.