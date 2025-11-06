Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Patrick Mullins celebrates winning the Grand National
Patrick Mullins celebrates winning the Grand National

Trial winners for the Randox Grand National will get the chance to win an extra £500,000 at Aintree

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 06, 2025 · 3h ago

Winners of selected trials will get the chance to boost their Randox Grand National first prize by a further £500,000 at Aintree next April.

The three races in which the winners will get the chance to go for the bonus are the William Hill Becher Chase at Aintree, the William Hill Classic Chase at Warwick and the William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Dickon White, Regional Director North West at The Jockey Club, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting William Hill with this fantastic initiative in the build up to the Randox Grand National. The introduction of the 'William Hill Half A Mill' will generate a real excitement throughout the season and we hope to incentivise some of the leading Grand National contenders to try out their credentials in one of the three qualifying races.

"William Hill have been a long-term supporter of The Jockey Club and we are pleased to add them to our suite of Official Betting Partners. This new partnership and bonus incentive highlight the ongoing commitment and investment into British racing from William Hill. We look forward to working with the William Hill team and potentially seeing our first winner of the William Hill Half A Mill in April 2026!"

Qualifying races for the 'William Hill Half A Mill' bonus:

  • William Hill Becher Chase at Aintree (Sat 6 Dec)
  • William Hill Classic Chase at Warwick (Sat 10 Jan)
  • William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock (Sat 14 Feb)
WILLIE MULLINS 2025/26 STABLE TOUR!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING