Trial winners for the Randox Grand National will get the chance to win an extra £500,000 at Aintree

Winners of selected trials will get the chance to boost their Randox Grand National first prize by a further £500,000 at Aintree next April.
The three races in which the winners will get the chance to go for the bonus are the William Hill Becher Chase at Aintree, the William Hill Classic Chase at Warwick and the William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock.
Dickon White, Regional Director North West at The Jockey Club, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting William Hill with this fantastic initiative in the build up to the Randox Grand National. The introduction of the 'William Hill Half A Mill' will generate a real excitement throughout the season and we hope to incentivise some of the leading Grand National contenders to try out their credentials in one of the three qualifying races.
"William Hill have been a long-term supporter of The Jockey Club and we are pleased to add them to our suite of Official Betting Partners. This new partnership and bonus incentive highlight the ongoing commitment and investment into British racing from William Hill. We look forward to working with the William Hill team and potentially seeing our first winner of the William Hill Half A Mill in April 2026!"
Qualifying races for the 'William Hill Half A Mill' bonus:
- William Hill Becher Chase at Aintree (Sat 6 Dec)
- William Hill Classic Chase at Warwick (Sat 10 Jan)
- William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock (Sat 14 Feb)
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.