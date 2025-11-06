Trial winners for the Randox Grand National will get the chance to win an extra £500,000 at Aintree

The three races in which the winners will get the chance to go for the bonus are the William Hill Becher Chase at Aintree, the William Hill Classic Chase at Warwick and the William Hill Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Dickon White, Regional Director North West at The Jockey Club, said: "We’re delighted to be supporting William Hill with this fantastic initiative in the build up to the Randox Grand National. The introduction of the 'William Hill Half A Mill' will generate a real excitement throughout the season and we hope to incentivise some of the leading Grand National contenders to try out their credentials in one of the three qualifying races.

"William Hill have been a long-term supporter of The Jockey Club and we are pleased to add them to our suite of Official Betting Partners. This new partnership and bonus incentive highlight the ongoing commitment and investment into British racing from William Hill. We look forward to working with the William Hill team and potentially seeing our first winner of the William Hill Half A Mill in April 2026!"

Qualifying races for the 'William Hill Half A Mill' bonus: