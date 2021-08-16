Trevor Hemmings: Six of the Best

Trevor Hemmings once gently took me to task for describing him as a passionate Northerner, and that’s how many people knew the man who won three Grand Nationals and a host of other races in a golden decades long love affair with the jump side of the Sport of Kings.

Few, I suspect, would know that he was actually born in London and only moved to his beloved North West when his father’s work transferred there in his youth.

Hemmings and jump racing were made for each other, but the first dates in his diary would not be those for a pilgrimage to the shrine that is Cheltenham in March - he ate drank and slept for those three days in April when the great jump racing congregation would assemble at Aintree.

His jump racing passion was inspired by his one-time boss Fred Pontin, who bought Specify just weeks before he won the Aintree spectacular in 1971, and 20 years later the colours that struck National gold so memorably on three occasions started appearing in the race.

Hemmings came so close with Hedgehunter in 2004 - the horse was third when falling at the last, and the owner’s belief ‘If I do anything I give it my all - I do it properly’ meant with trainer Willie Mullins' full backing and Ruby Walsh on board they came back a year later.

The rest, as they say is history - a famous win, followed by a gallant second, just weeks after being runner up in the Gold Cup in 2006 - and two further spins over the fences followed.

That gave Hemmings the ‘Aintree Bug’ good and proper, and further success was to follow with Ballabriggs, trained by Donald McCain in 2011 and four years later, memorable to this day to those fortunate enough to be at Aintree, with Many Clouds.

It was typical of Trevor that he didn’t send all his horses to one yard - his three National winners came from three different stables, and his runners last April were trained by Nick Alexander and Jonjo O’Neill.

A self made man, he stepped in to rescue Preston North End after an approach from his friend Sir Tom Finney and his generosity to charity included most notably Diabetes UK from which he suffered and the Princess Royal Trust for Carers, for which he received a CVO.

Hemmings once controlled the Blackpool Tower, and there was much amusement when he won the National while the race was sponsored by John Smith’s and he was major shareholder in their parent company.

But he’ll also be remembered as a modest man - I remember him being surprised at being asked for an interview when he arrived at a press event in the build up to the National one year - and his passion for Aintree meant that, provided they were healthy, he would always ensure his previous winners reported for duty on Grand National day for the Parade of Champions.

Trevor Hemmings once said of the National in an interview “ For me it’s special. Just very special”

So was he.