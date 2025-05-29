Trawlerman enhances Gold Cup bid in Henry II Stakes at Sandown

All roads now lead to Berkshire where only O'Brien's Illinois is ahead of him in the antepost betting.

Second to Kyprios in last season's Gold Cup, the staying division is up for grabs with Aidan O'Brien's star stayer now retired and Trawlerman advanced his Royal Ascot claims here with an authoritative display following a winless 2024.

Never headed, he was pushed out for a cosy five-length success from Coltrane with Burdett Road and Al Nayyir both well beaten.

William Buick was gifted an easy time of things up front on the John & Thady Gosden-trained Godolphin horse, and the son of Golden Horn enjoyed himself in the evening Sandown sun.

Thady Gosden said: “It was a small field and the plan was to go to the front with him and just let him find a rhythm, which William did well, and he picked up nicely in the straight.

“Last year he had a longer break after Dubai, but we thought this year a prep run would suit him well. He is not having an overly hard blow there. That puts him in good order and hopefully he comes out of it well.

“It (the hood) certainly helps him as he is such a giving, generous horse that he almost wants to give too much. The hood just settles him down and lets him find a rhythm which he has done today.

“He is a grand old boy now and hopefully he can win a big one at some point.”

And that big one connections will now hope comes in the Ascot Gold Cup.

He added: “He has had a bit of a break since Dubai and that should hopefully put him spot on for a couple of weeks time if all goes well.

“It was sad and unfortunate news for the Coolmore and Ballydoyle team (that Kyprios was retired) as no one likes to see a horse injured at the start of the flat season, but it changes the dynamic of the staying division this year.

“He wears his heart on the sleeve every time. He is almost part of the furniture now.

"It is fantastic that Godolphin have kept him in training this long. He is a homebred by Golden Horn who was there before him and hopefully he will have a good rest of the year.”