Reports, reaction and free video replays from Tramore on Tuesday where Forty Five and Even Tho were both impressive winners for Willie Mullins.

Townend impressed as Forty Five cut for Supreme Forty Five was cut to 20/1 from 25s by the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme after opening his account over timber at Tramore. The four-year-old, racing in the Nick Rockett silks of Stewart Andrew, only made one start for the Willie Mullins team last term when finishing a creditable sixth in the JCB Triumph at Cheltenham. He reappeared in the 2027 Annual Badge At Tramore Racecourse Maiden Hurdle and sent off the 2/9 favourite, never gave his supporters a moment of concern. In command from some way out under Paul Townend, he was still on the bridle and three lengths clear when nearest pursuer Global Submission fell at the last, going on to win hard-held by 12 lengths from Flooring Brandy.

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The winning rider told Racing TV: “He was fresh in the paddock and on the way to the start but once we lined up and went about his business he was very professional. I gave him half a squeeze and he settled it and did everything very nicely. “I let half an inch of rein out on the bend and it was job done. He’s a good jumper with plenty of size and scope about him so hopefully he’ll be smart. His run last year at Cheltenham was very good. I probably asked him more questions at home than I did today but everything we ask of him, he does. “At the moment this trip is fine for him. He’ll have no bother going further as he strengthens up and things and he has a lot of options but we’ll leave that to someone else and hopefully I’ll be on his back when he turns up!” Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: “It’s early days when it comes to this years' Supreme. Love Me Tender is one of Willie Mullins’ horses to have made an early impression in the division and there was plenty to like about Forty Five’s performance albeit in a race that didn’t look the strongest on paper.”

No mistake from Even Tho on hurdling debut Mullins completed a quick double when the exciting Even Tho made a successful debut over timber in the New Years Day Discount Tickets Online Mares Maiden Hurdle. She was sent off even shorter at 1/10 and won as the market suggested she should, beating Lucky Valley by a comfortable three-and-a-half lengths under Brian Hayes. He told Racing TV: “I don’t think I’ve ever ridden one that short in the betting but I knew she was a really good jumper. She came from Pat Doyle’s and ran in a point-to-point. It was just a matter of getting around in once piece and it was job done. “She has so much ability, I couldn’t go any slower today, and I loved the way she jumped. She was quick and slick and has a big future.”