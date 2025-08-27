Training duo Daniel and Claire Kubler to make Bahrain move

The Kublers have been working under a joint-licence for five years but have revealed they've been made an offer they simply cannot refuse, referring to the switch as a "remarkable opportunity" despite also stating it wasn't a decision they were able to reach without consideration.

The Kublers are no strangers to success in Bahrain already having sent the Cambridgeshire winner Astro King to land the Bahrain International Trophy two years ago, and they are hoping to start the transitional period in the far east as early as October.

A statement on behalf of the Kublers said: "We've been given a remarkable opportunity to train for His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other members of the royal family in Bahrain, and assist in developing a new training facility.

"It provides the chance to work with an exciting and expanding group of horses, together with an ambitious team of people, contributing to the growth of a racing jurisdiction that is rapidly establishing itself on the global stage."

"Our operation in Britain will scale back with the horses currently in training continuing to be campaigned with the same usual care and attention, ensuring every owner and horse is fully supported during this transition," the statement continued.

"Racing in Bahrain is developing at pace. With increased investment, an expanding fixture list, and a clear commitment to the future, it is fast becoming a focal point for racing in the region, with ambitions to join the leading centres of world racing. We are excited to play a role in that journey.

"This decision was by no means easy. Kubler Racing has grown successfully, supported by wonderful owners, dedicated staff, and the local community. We owe thanks to so many owners. Particular thanks to Gary and Lesley Middlebrook, whose commitment and belief in our approach has provided the platform on which Kubler Racing has been built. Their support has been instrumental in developing Sarsen Farm and enabling the yard to reach a level of success that makes this next step possible."