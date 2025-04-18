Trainers' Title: Willie Mullins runs six at Plumpton on Sunday

The pair combined for only the second time last week when the jockey gave Captain Cody a wonderful ride to land the Coral Scottish Grand National.

The Plumpton feature looks to be a key race in the battle for the trainers’ title and the current champion runs four.

As well as last year’s County Hurdle hero, he saddles Daddy Long Legs (Nico De Boinville), Sir Gerhard (Jonjo O’Neill Junior) and Tounsivator (Sam Twiston-Davies).

Dan Skelton has two big runners to try and keep him at bay with Knickerbockerglory and She’s A Saint.

Mullins also runs two in the closing Phoenix Cycles Remember Ray Prior Handicap Hurdle with De Boinville on King Alexander and Kieran Callaghan aboard Mr Escobar.

Skelton will be looking to increase his current lead of £37,524 with ten runners across Saturday’s meetings.