Trainers' Title: Willie Mullins runs six at Plumpton on Sunday

Willie Mullins has turned to Harry Cobden to ride Absurde in the Betgoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton on Sunday.
The pair combined for only the second time last week when the jockey gave Captain Cody a wonderful ride to land the Coral Scottish Grand National.
The Plumpton feature looks to be a key race in the battle for the trainers’ title and the current champion runs four.
As well as last year’s County Hurdle hero, he saddles Daddy Long Legs (Nico De Boinville), Sir Gerhard (Jonjo O’Neill Junior) and Tounsivator (Sam Twiston-Davies).
Dan Skelton has two big runners to try and keep him at bay with Knickerbockerglory and She’s A Saint.
Mullins also runs two in the closing Phoenix Cycles Remember Ray Prior Handicap Hurdle with De Boinville on King Alexander and Kieran Callaghan aboard Mr Escobar.
Skelton will be looking to increase his current lead of £37,524 with ten runners across Saturday’s meetings.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.