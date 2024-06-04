Trainer Victor Dartnall announces retirement

Dartnall, best known for his handling of the likes of Lord Sam, Karanja and Giles Cross, has cited the challenging financial climate and the difficulty in finding suitable staff, as well as his advancing years, for the decision.

He wrote on his website, www.victordartnallracing.com: “After 30 very enjoyable years in racehorse training, firstly as an amateur for four years and since 1998 as a licensed trainer, I have decided that now is the time to relinquish my licence.

“After 25 years in farm management, racing was my second career, but it is now the time to take things a bit easier and spend time with my family. My crop of 11 grandchildren have already produced a highly qualified horse vet and an extremely exciting young amateur boxer and there are more to follow for sure!

“Racing has dramatically changed over this period and the smaller yards have faced not only increased competition from the larger establishments, but also the current economic problems which affect every industry and have hit racing particularly hard; e.g. wages and costs of fodder and bedding – the latter being particularly badly affected by last year’s poor harvest. To add ‘salt to the wounds’, shortage of labour, which has not been helped by Brexit, has made life even harder.”