Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Victor Dartnall
Trainer Victor Dartnall

Trainer Victor Dartnall announces retirement

By Nick Robson
12:29 · TUE June 04, 2024

Victor Dartnall has announced he is to relinquish his licence and retire from training at the age of 75.

Dartnall, best known for his handling of the likes of Lord Sam, Karanja and Giles Cross, has cited the challenging financial climate and the difficulty in finding suitable staff, as well as his advancing years, for the decision.

He wrote on his website, www.victordartnallracing.com: “After 30 very enjoyable years in racehorse training, firstly as an amateur for four years and since 1998 as a licensed trainer, I have decided that now is the time to relinquish my licence.

“After 25 years in farm management, racing was my second career, but it is now the time to take things a bit easier and spend time with my family. My crop of 11 grandchildren have already produced a highly qualified horse vet and an extremely exciting young amateur boxer and there are more to follow for sure!

“Racing has dramatically changed over this period and the smaller yards have faced not only increased competition from the larger establishments, but also the current economic problems which affect every industry and have hit racing particularly hard; e.g. wages and costs of fodder and bedding – the latter being particularly badly affected by last year’s poor harvest. To add ‘salt to the wounds’, shortage of labour, which has not been helped by Brexit, has made life even harder.”

Download the Sporting Life App

He went on: “I am particularly proud of the start the yard has given to several young people, not least Rachel Robbins (head girl for Willie Mullins) and Flo Willis (second travelling head girl for Paul Nicholls). Both have been in their current positions for several years.

“Over the years we have been lucky to train some good horses including Lord Sam, Hawardeth, Karanja, Giles Cross, Ambion Wood, Russian Trigger, Admirals Secret and Run To Milan.

“In the short time that we were training point-to-pointers we had two national champions in Butler John and Phar Too Touchy as well as Slievenamon Mist, Chilipour and King Torus – these horses won over 70 P2P and hunter chases between them. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed in so many ways over the years and all the owners who have supported the yard.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo