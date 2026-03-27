Trainer stunned as Billy Loughnane handed 21-day ban by Southwell stewards

Trainer David Loughnane says it is “mind-blowing” that Billy Loughnane (no relation) was given a 21-day ban by the Southwell stewards on Thursday.

The punishment was handed down after Beelzebub was withdrawn from the closing Midnite: Built For 2026 Not 2006 Handicap at the all-weather venue. The jockey then rode his partner back from the start and a stewards’ enquiry was held. The report read: "The rider, the BHA Veterinary Officer and the Racecourse Veterinary Surgeon, were interviewed. Loughnane was suspended for 21 days for improper riding in that in riding his mount back, he had acted against the instructions of the Veterinary Surgeon."

However speaking on Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “I wasn’t at the races so it’s kind of what I’ve been told by my staff and after speaking to Billy, but from what I understand a horse reversed into Beelzebub. He was trotted up twice with Billy on board, Billy said he trotted up sound both times, and the vet said he wasn’t happy and the horse was to be withdrawn. “He said he had a graze on his hind leg and a high-limb lameness. My staff trotted the horse up when he got back in to the unsaddling enclosure for the owners and the horse trotted up 100% sound. We trotted him up again in the stable yard and he trotted up absolutely fine. “We’ve trotted him up and ridden him this morning and there are no issues whatsoever. There is an old wound, scar tissue more than anything, that the horse has had since he arrived to us ,so I’m not really sure where that’s come from.