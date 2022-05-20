Lysander will attempt to underline his lofty reputation and book his place in the Cazoo Derby when taking on six rivals in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.

The three-year-old was third on his debut at Newbury in October and then broke his duck for in-form trainer William Haggas when scoring by eight and a half lengths on the all-weather at Newcastle last month (replay below). Lysander's odds for the premier Classic range from 20/1 to 28/1 and Harry Herbert, chairman and managing director of owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, hopes the son of New Approach can take the next step and leap into the Epsom reckoning. “It is a big day on Friday with Lysander running in the last of the Derby trials,” said Herbert.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He is a very exciting horse from what we have seen at home, and we are going to have a look on Friday to see if he is a Derby horse. “He is a very exciting prospect. Roger (Varian) liked his horse (Sonnerie Power) who was third behind him at Newcastle and while it was a small race, there were a couple of fancied ones in there and he put the race to bed. “He comes with a big reputation, but we’ll see. It’s time to find out and then go on to the next level.”

Natural World is no longer in the Derby picture, since Charlie Appleby is reliant upon Walk Of Stars and Nahanni for Epsom, but the trainer expects him to improve for his third place finish in Lingfield’s Derby Trial. “Natural World has posted two pleasing efforts to date and came out of his race at Lingfield well,” Appleby told the Godolphin website. “He looks to have come forward mentally for that run and any improvement on that performance should make him a big player.” Lionel, who suffered traffic problems when a staying-on third to Natural World at Newbury, missed his intended engagement in the Lingfield Derby Trial as trainer David Menuisier decided to wait with the son of Lope De Vega. “I think we would be quietly confident of turning around form with Natural World from Newbury,” said Menuisier. “There is a lot going his way, to be honest, so fingers crossed. I would not want to run him on rattling fast, but it is not going to be that. It is a matter of seeing what he does and take it from there.” Maksud, who represents Hughie Morrison, runs having won his only start to date. Morrison said: “He came from Shadwell’s dispersal. He was said to be a nice horse by Angus Gold (racing manager to Shadwell Stud). His lad said he was a nice horse, and while I always take everything with a pinch of salt, I was pleasantly surprised. “You’d hope that he has improved. He had a thick, woolly coat when he ran and he’s only just getting rid of it now. That’s another reason why I have held on to him.”

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream