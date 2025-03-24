Trainer Gordon Elliott calls time on Galvin career

Winner of 13 races including bumpers, hurdles and over fences, the 11-year-old was pulled-up in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham earlier this month, having been fourth to I Am Maximus is last year's Randox Grand National and runner-up in the American Grand National at Far Hills in October.

Galvin claimed Grade 1 glory at dramatic finish to the 2021 Savills Chase at Leopardstown and his most recent success was in a Grade 3 at Punchestown the following autumn.

In a statement posted on X, Elliott wrote: "Happy retirement to Galvin.

"After a very successful career, which included winning the Grade 1 Savills Chase and a second in the American National, Galvin will enjoy his retirement with his owner Ronnie Bartlett.

"Thanks for the memories Galvin."

