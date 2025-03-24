Trainer Gordon Elliott calls time on Galvin career

Trainer Gordon Elliott has called time on the racing career of Galvin.
Winner of 13 races including bumpers, hurdles and over fences, the 11-year-old was pulled-up in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham earlier this month, having been fourth to I Am Maximus is last year's Randox Grand National and runner-up in the American Grand National at Far Hills in October.
Galvin claimed Grade 1 glory at dramatic finish to the 2021 Savills Chase at Leopardstown and his most recent success was in a Grade 3 at Punchestown the following autumn.
In a statement posted on X, Elliott wrote: "Happy retirement to Galvin.
"After a very successful career, which included winning the Grade 1 Savills Chase and a second in the American National, Galvin will enjoy his retirement with his owner Ronnie Bartlett.
"Thanks for the memories Galvin."
