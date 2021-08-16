Denis Hogan is looking to get a monkey off his back this weekend as he seeks a first success at Cheltenham.

Hogan has sent out half a dozen runners at Prestbury Park since taking out his trainer's licence, without success, but feels in Bua Boy and Funky Dady he has realistic hopes of registering a significant win at the November meeting this weekend. Six-year-old Funky Dady, winner of two of his eight chase starts to date and last seen finishing fourth behind the Willie Mullins-trained Ontheropes in the Munster National at Limerick last month, will line up in the valuable Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday, and he is joined by Bua Boy who takes his chance in Sunday's Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle. Funky Dady has been kept busy since winning a handicap at Tipperary during July and Hogan feels consistency has been the horse's strong suit throughout his career.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

He said: "Funky Dady runs in the big one and he's been a grand servant to us, he hasn't run a bad race all season. I suppose he needs to jump a little smarter when it comes to this race, there won't be much room for error, but we always felt two miles, four furlongs would be his best trip. "We would like slower ground, in truth, I hope they put on plenty of water and this time of year when they're not much drying time and days are shorter, it's easier to water properly. "But he's fighting-fit, has a lovely low weight and young Shane (Mulcahy) gets a lovely tune out of him. The main thing is that he's able to get into a rhythm in the early part of the race, as I've no doubt that he'll come home well. "He'll like them going fast as he sits in behind anyway but once he's had a smooth run for the first circuit or so we'll be a bit more hopeful." As for heading to the big meeting with genuine chances of success, the trainer said: "We've had a horse placed at Cheltenham before but overall the place hasn't been all that good to us. To be fair we've had a few there just to have runners rather than be competitive, but we're actually going there this weekend with two horses who deserve to be taking their chance."