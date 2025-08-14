Trainer Bill Turner has died aged 78 following an accident

The 78-year-old was knocked over by a horse at his Somerset stable and was airlifted to hospital having sustained a fracture to his skull.

He was reported to be in a serious condition and was placed on a ventilator.

His daughter, Kathy, received a call en route to Chepstow racecourse on Thursday with the news that he had passed away that morning.

A statement from Brant Dunshea, the BHA Chief Executive, read:

“Everybody at the BHA is deeply saddened by the news of Bill Turner’s death. My thoughts, along with my colleagues at the BHA and everyone involved in the sport, are with Bill’s family and friends, as well as everyone who works at the yard.

“Bill was a wonderful stalwart of our sport. He poured his heart and soul into racing, both as a jockey and then a trainer, and we will particularly miss his annual runner in the Brocklesby Stakes, which he won an impressive six times.

“We will do everything we can to support the yard during this incredibly challenging period.”