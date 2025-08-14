Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Bill Turner has passed away aged 78

Trainer Bill Turner has died aged 78 following an accident

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu August 14, 2025 · 26 min ago

Trainer Bill Turner died on Thursday following an accident on Monday.

The 78-year-old was knocked over by a horse at his Somerset stable and was airlifted to hospital having sustained a fracture to his skull.

He was reported to be in a serious condition and was placed on a ventilator.

His daughter, Kathy, received a call en route to Chepstow racecourse on Thursday with the news that he had passed away that morning.

A statement from Brant Dunshea, the BHA Chief Executive, read:

“Everybody at the BHA is deeply saddened by the news of Bill Turner’s death. My thoughts, along with my colleagues at the BHA and everyone involved in the sport, are with Bill’s family and friends, as well as everyone who works at the yard.

“Bill was a wonderful stalwart of our sport. He poured his heart and soul into racing, both as a jockey and then a trainer, and we will particularly miss his annual runner in the Brocklesby Stakes, which he won an impressive six times.

“We will do everything we can to support the yard during this incredibly challenging period.”

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING