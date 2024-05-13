Trainer and jockey combinations to look out for at York

Charlie Hills/Jamie Spencer (Strike rate: 25% - P/L: +£12)

Jamie Spencer and Charlie Hills do well when teaming up together at York with a healthy strike rate and also a profitable record.

They have a couple of interesting chances this week with Khaadem in the Duke of York Clipper Stakes and Equilateral in a five furlong handicap on Thursday.

Khaadem hasn’t won at York but has plenty of notable efforts to his name when not beaten too far in the Nunthorpe in the last two renewals. There’s no doubting he’s a very smart sprinter on his day, as he highlighted when winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last year under Spencer at 80/1. This represents a drop in grade and he will be interesting on his first start over six furlongs at this track.

Equilateral isn’t getting any younger but he and Spencer won a handicap at this course in August last season from just a 1 lb lower mark and he seems sure to go well again on his first start for four months and returned to handicap company for the first time since that success.

Ralph Beckett/Rossa Ryan (Strike rate: 22% - P/L: -£1.92)

Rossa Ryan and Ralph Beckett may not have a profitable record together at York but a strike race of 22% is not to be sniffed at and they will have a few chances this week.

Classical Song runs in the Musidora Stakes on Wednesday and she looked promising last season when easily opening her account over seven furlongs at Sandown. She reportedly bled from the nose when finishing fourth in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket when last seen, shaping as though she will be seen to much better effect over middle distances, while that is also backed up by her pedigree. It would be no surprise were she to show much improved form.

Bluestocking is another interesting filly who could run in the Middleton Fillies’ Stakes on Thursday. She remains with just her debut juvenile success to her name, but she developed into a smart performer last season, arguably unlucky not to win the Irish Oaks and running another cracker to finish second in another Group 1 at Ascot on her final start. Bluestocking has the potential to progress further as a four-year-old – a tall filly with plenty about her – and this looks an ideal starting point for her.