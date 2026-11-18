David Massey was on hand to watch what had promised to be a hugely exciting beginners' chase which didn't quite live up to its billing at Ffos Las on Wednesday.

“Here comes midweek!” exclaimed versatile Sheffield singer/songwriter John Shuttleworth on his global hit, er, “Midweek.” “I’m so excited I can hardly speak!” I’m not quite at the same loss for words as Mr Shuttleworth, his love for Mondays to Thursdays stemming from a love of two-for-one carveries and being able to return his library books, but right now midweek, for jumps fans, holds as many gems as the weekend. Trainers desperate to get a run into their classier sorts and get their seasons started are turning to the likes of Carlisle on Tuesday, and Hexham and Ffos Las on Wednesday. And so it is the wagons roll at 7am from Nottingham as I set off for South Wales to watch the match between the Sky Bet Supreme one-two, Old Park Star and Sober Glory, in what nobody is calling the Ffos Las Arkle. Sadly we aren’t going to see Baron Noir, who would have made an interesting match into an even more intriguing trio, but we can’t have everything. Speaking of Shuttleworth, I can’t help but think of his “The Man Who Lives On The M62” as I drive here, Wales having its own version, the A465; some wonderful vistas as you drive to Ffos Las are on offer, the stunning highs of the many hills matched by the lows of the valleys, the mist and mizzle merely adding to the ambience. Towns of old houses, maybe reminding you of a time when Wales was at its coal-fired best, stand alongside the shiny new builds, as this country regenerates itself into magnificent tourist destinations. There’s an opportunity to zip-wire down the hills; sadly I need to get to the races, or I’d have definitely given that a go. Definitely. Much, much more to look at than just a farm. If you go to Ffos Las, look for the Head Of The Valleys, and enjoy the view.

Before we get to the main event, though, we have a couple of novice hurdles and when the run comes off Bob Bishop in the first it reveals a cracking future chaser, and he looks pretty straight for his first run back after a year and a half off. Trainer Joe Tizzard is delighted with his effort, finishing second to the long odds-on No Walkover, and I had a word with him after. “I thought he might need the run more than that after he went wrong in October last year," he said. "But it hasn’t done him any harm, he’s filled out and is a lovely young horse… chuffed to bits, I think he’ll win wherever he goes next time.” Definitely one to follow going forward. Between races I manage to grab a quick word with Ben Pauling to ask him how Kalkbrenner has come out of his race at Carlisle and he can barely keep the smile off his face. “He’s come out bouncing (this morning)”, he tells me. “He ran a super race. Just got into the last a bit… I know he wouldn’t have won, but he’d have kept the winner honest.” We at Trackside loved him last year and this gives us no reason other than to stick with him. Diamond Street had caught the Trackside eye both times he ran last year and did so again before the second, having strengthened up from Newbury earlier in the year.

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He won division two of the novice hurdle, not without blemish in the jumping department, and afterwards assistant trainer Tom Messenger said: “That was a pleasing debut, he shows plenty at home… very much a work in progress, we’ll aim him at targets in the spring.” More one for Aintree than Cheltenham at this stage, but plenty to come. And so to the big match. Old Park Star marches into the parade ring; he looks well enough, maybe his coat could have been a little better, but he looked fit enough to do himself justice. As does Sober Glory, and you felt he might be the one to benefit most from the run. The Skelton pair, Bobby’s Nelson and Carlenrig, have a mountain to climb on the figures and Bobby’s Nelson is the one you’d have out of the quartet that needed the run the most. In the end, the match fizzles out to nothing, Old Park Star in trouble turning in and he can barely climb over two out. Clearly something isn’t right with Carlenrig picking him off after the last for the silver medal. Shortly after the race the veterinary officer reports last year's Supreme hero to have bled from the nose.

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