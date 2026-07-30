Trackside Live recap from Glorious Goodwood: parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team were back on the Downs for day three of Glorious Goodwood. Get verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

Full result 1. EXCLUSIVE CODE 2/1 favourite

2. Zennor Storm 18/1

3. Euston Hall 16/1

4. Richie's Rocket 16/1

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Verdict Good looking field, not many negatives. I'll take 1 Intense Vision, 4 Wild Thoughts and 6 Law Court as my trio here.

Parade ring updates 13 Abundant (first entry below) - getting warm. 1 Intense Vision - superb, strong, very fit for this, appeals. 2 Exclusive Code - fit, coat a bit dull and he's a bit quiet. 3 Vincenzo Peruggia - loose rugged but clearly plenty of rib on show underneath, very fit. 4 Wild Thoughts - fit and well, keen but not overly so, revved up. 5 Richie’s Rocket - fit but keen and messing about a bit. 6 Law Court - tall, strong unit, very fit and appeals. 7 Zennor Storm - fine, little keen early here. 8 Runswick - bit plain and getting a touch warm, others appeal more. 9 Electric Dreams - looks a nervy sort, probably why they left it late to bring in. Fit. 10 Euston Hall - fit and fine, no issues. 11 Go Rimbaud - a lengthier sort, two handlers but fine and relaxed. 12 Storming Point - fine, no issues. 13 Abundant - wouldn't be the biggest here, fine, coat just okay, no more than that. 14 Kalokalo - racey sort, rib fit, relaxed. 15 Loblolly - fit and well, no issues. 16 Get Outta Here - quite compact, very fit though. 17 Aqua Bear - still looks like another run will bring him on again. 18 Dumuji - very relaxed and walking well, fit. 20 Mr Seagull - tends to present well and does so again, no issues.

Full result 1. AVALON QUEEN 4/1

2. So Lovely 4/7 favourite

3. Beguiled 16/1

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Winning reaction Roger Teal: "She shouldn't have been running over six but we started her over six and a half at Newbury the first day then back to six the last day, Jason Watson rode her the last day and lost his iron in the last furlong and to Jason's credit, he rode the last furlong with no iron but I didn't even realise he'd lost it he's that good. Jason said to me when he came in 'she's black type' so we targeted this race and then we can look to the future. "Billy The Kid is riding on the crest of the wave and when he hit the deck earlier I thought 'oh, just my luck' but Billy gave her a smasher, used the advantage of the experience of her two runs. "She'll probably step up to a mile; her mother is a Group Two winner over a mile two to a mile and a half, by Masar. We'll go for one more run this year, try and find her the right race, and then put her away."

Verdict 3 Clarity best, 8 Iconic Dream and 9 La Bassette liked of the debutantes.

Parade ring updates 1 Avalon Queen - needs the run, doesn’t appeal on fitness. 2 Beguiled - quite cautious and unsure, nice physical but needing plenty of reassurance. 3 Clarity - racy and makes plenty of appeal, good level of fitness. 4 Cloud Chorus - needs the run. 5 Donna Beauty - can’t fault for fitness but very tense and on her toes, concern. 6 Elevating - weak framed and poor through the coat, others better. 7 Highland Girl - preferred of the Johnston follies, strong and well. 8 Iconic Dream - plenty of height and size, good temperament, fit and well. 9 La Bassette - well muscled and physical forward, plenty to like. 11 Majestic Flame - fit and well, no issues. 12 Orchard Hatches - big filly but quite unfurnished and babyish, will improve. 13 Siena Storm - will improve for the run. 14 So Lovely - good looking physical and you’d expect to see, no fitness concerns. 15 State Of America - keen with two handlers and will improve for the run.

Full result 1. SWORD SALUTE 33/1

2. The Ginger Kid 11/1

3. The Bookkeeper 3/1

4. Primal 12/1

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Winning reaction Charlie Johnston: "I ran him in the Chesham last time, which is an indication of the regard he's been held in from the outset. I galloped him and Pikachu together at the beginning of the year and thought they were two of my nicest two-year-old colts at that point. It was disappointing in the Chesham but it was probably a little bit too soon for him to be going up to that level, he's a huge horse and we gave him a bit of time after Ascot. "I thought we could come back in grade and try and work our way back up again. On Tuesday I left him in the Golden Fleece, which I thought could make me look very stupid if he got beat off 85 here! I'm not saying that's where he's going to end up, but I think he's a stakes horse and I think he'll be better next year. "

Verdict 17 Primal and 5 The Ginger Kid best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Shadow King - big strong type, backs up quickly and has a good level of fitness. 2 Cilician - always presents well, similar to usual, no negative change. 3 Sword Salute - big strapping type, well defined. 4 My A’ali Baba - little weak physically, doesn’t catch the eye. 5 The Ginger Kid - notably calm in preliminaries, always been a lovely physical but can be tricky at times. 6 The Bookkeeper - needs the run. 7 Caeruleus - nervy and babyish, will improve for experience. 8 Everatease - presents the same, doesn’t catch the eye. 9 Mia Fantasia - doesn’t jump out physically and quite laid back, prefer other from yard. 10 Leave The Bag In - fit and well, fine. 11 Agitator - okay, fair level of fitness. 12 Cash Cove - on toes, needs to settle, sweating heavily. 13 High Hazard - compact and short coupled, very fit. 14 Rocket Boots - will tighten up for the run. 15 Crazy Cubana - on edge and needs to settle. 16 Wise And Wonderful - little appeal, looks to need the run. 17 Primal - big strong type, good level of definition. 18 Rbflying - fit enough but a little plain both physically and through the coat.

Full result 1. NAANA'S SHADOW 5/1 joint-favourite

2. U S S Charleston 50/1

3. Miss Yechance 17/2

4. Manatee Mehmas 14/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "They've done such a good job with her. Thanks to Katie [Scott] for putting me on her. "When I've ridden her the last three times, she's won at Epsom Derby Day, York and today at Glorious Goodwood. I haven't spoken to Katie obviously but it would be nice to get her to York in three or four weeks time as well. Clearly she and her team have done an amazing job getting her from race to race, she's obviously improving. "Today we tried a little bit of a different tactic because I felt there was going to be a headwind and we were going to go too fast so I thought I'd follow; so, thanks to Katie and the owners as they said 'do whatever you want'."

Naana's Shadow sprints clear under Oisin Murphy

Verdict 4 Manatee Mehmas, 6 Miss Yechance and 11 One And Gone best trio.

Parade ring updates 1 Schrodinger’s Cat - doesn’t appeal on fitness. 2 Baker Blue - fit and well, no issues. 3 Naana’s Shadow - very on toes, typical for her. 4 Manatee Mehmas - good looking physical, fit and strong. 5 Dazzling Haze - should come on for run. 6 Miss Yechance - on toes but tremendously lean, high level of rib. 7 Pilu - fit and well, similar to Newmarket. 8 Shes Got A Brother - very fit, one of the better models. 9 River Spey - in good order, fair definition. 10 Old Is Gold - not bad after a short break but will improve for this. 11 One And Gone - looks in good order, little edgy but well managed. 12 Quantum Power - a little bit lacklustre, doesn’t catch the eye. 13 Kolkata Knight - good level of fitness but quite tense, needs to settle. 14 Noble Vow - good level of fitness. 15 Call Margot - on toes, normal paddock behaviour, fair fitness. 16 U S S Charleston - backs up quickly and looks alright, no better than that. 17 Coyy - plain, no fitness issues, similar presentation to last start. 18 Truly Glamorous - very warm and tense, concern.

Full result 1. DIAMOND NECKLACE 4/6 favourite

2. Friendly Soul 5/2

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "She was very competent today, that's the best she's felt, she's improving with her racing. Aidan [O'Brien] said she was up in her weights a bit today so she's obviously thriving. "She's classy, very easy really. Travelled smoothly and quickened up well, she's a little bit idle in front still but she's a proper racing machine. "She gives you a classy feel, every time I've rode her she's travelled with loads of pace, loads of enthusiasm and she has a turn of foot; that's what her father had, a real good turn of foot and that's what's evident with her."

Ryan Moore powers clear on Diamond Necklace

Verdict 4 Diamond Necklace best - but 1 Friendly Soul isn’t as far away as prices would suggest. 2 See The Fire would be a concern.

Parade ring updates 1 Friendly Soul - big, strong mare, still has athleticism and light on her feet, plenty to like. 2 See The Fire - always presents well, but lacks the physical presence of some of these. 3 Botagoz - sizeable three-year-old, tall and strapping filly, will still keep maturing into her frame. 4 Diamond Necklace - well balanced filly, can see why she was such a high value purchase, may not have the size of some but remains an excellent physical with chest and girth. 5 Moments Of Joy - big lean filly, tends to present this way, but very fussy in the head.

Full result 1. ENCELADUS 6/4 favourite

2. Geryon 15/2

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Winning reaction Dylan Browne McMonagle: "He's a lovely, big, straightforward horse. He's done nothing but improve, each run he's getting better, he's sharpening up with experience; I think he's going to be a very nice horse going forward. "I do think he's up to that level [St Legers] with a bit of time but he's doing nothing wrong, he's improving with each run. As you can see he's still a big baby, when he's getting there, he's just doing enough, but he was a good winner. "It was a straightforward race, we went nice and even all the way and he picked up good when I needed to go. He did [handle the track], he's a lovely, big mover. He handles that ground well and I think he's got a bit of class; he's a horse to look forward to and one to keep an eye on."

Enceladus strides out in the Goodwood sunshine

Verdict Not a great field. For all 6 Shaihaan might come on a touch he's the best of them today. Good size, fills the eye.

Parade ring updates 1 Geryon - was fine early, teeth grinding and has got himself a bit warm, on toes. 2 Bay Of Brilliance - looks a bit on the small side compared to a few of these; fit, but doesn't jump out at you. 3 Enceladus - just a little keen, handler is keen to get a lead; good looker, very fit. 4 Magnetude - presents the same much of the time, warm and a touch outclassed on looks. 5 Sahara King - strong sort, looks well, might come on a fraction for this after 40 days away but by no means unfit. 6 Shaihaan - lovely type, strong core and very well made; maybe just a touch heavy, but appeals all the same. 7 Venetian Lace - coat looks a bit dull on what can be seen, but wait for rug off for confirmation.

Full result 1. MAN'S BEST FRIEND 11/2

2. Adaay Of Scarlett 8/1

3. Night In Vegas 6/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "Wayne said he liked him when he won at Naas there last week. "He's a fast horse, beautiful pedigree. He would have been an unlucky loser, luckily he got out just in time. He can only get better. "It's the first time I've sat on him, he's a strong horse, lot of speed, good future."

Ryan Moore has a pat for Man's Best Friend

Verdict 4 Flann Sunna clear best.

Parade ring updates 1 Adaay Of Scarlett - presented better this season, little poor through the coat and getting warm. 2 Big Cigar - sprinting type, well muscled and hard, plenty to like. 3 Cut A Dash - always been a good physical, presents well again, likeable. 4 Flann Sunna - immediately caught the eye, compact, powerful, nothing to dislike. 5 Hickory Lad - caught the eye at Epsom and hasn’t really jumped out since, fit and fine. 6 Jaan Ki Tukri - was an early season two year old and presents the same, racy and agile. 7 Man’s Best Friend - wouldn’t be at the standard of some of the better O’Brien horses we’ve seen; compact sprinter. 8 Mr Macartney - looks little plain against some of these, nice physical for sprinting though. 9 Night In Vegas - very fit and lean, better physicals in the field 10 Where Love Lies - tall, strapping type, will make a lovely three year old.

Full result 1. CIARRAI ABU 100/30 favourite

2. Bourbon Blues 25/1

3. Evanesco 11/1

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Winning reaction George Wood: "It's the first time I've had much to do with him but he's always looked a bit quirky in the past. He's not the most straightforward but he's got an engine and hopefully he's only going one way. "He quickened up nicely between the pack and I had to get to the front too soon to get my gaps, he had a good look round when he hit the front but luckily he's got a bit of ability. "Fair play to Harry for dealing with him every day."

Ciarrai Abu wins again at Goodwood

Verdict 10 Dark Whisper and 12 Ciarrai Abu best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Bourbon Blues - stocky build, tends to present similar, fine. 2 Evanesco - presents well, always tends to. 3 Harmonics - late in the paddock, two handlers, doesn’t appeal on fitness. 4 Gonna Fly - little rangy, others appeal more. 5 Savvy Disko - very fit, has two handlers, better physicals available. 6 Decade Of Time - strong physical, tall and strapping, little keen. 7 Birgham Dub - looks a little heavy, others appeal more on fitness. 8 Lion Of Alba - seen him look better this season, for all he’s fit. 9 Dial Me In - very on toes and shouting, unusual behaviour for one for the yard. 10 Dark Whisper - well balanced, well muscled, good walk, likeable. 11 Strength Of Spirit - on toes and needs to settle. 12 Ciarrai Abu - has got quality and presence, makes plenty of appeal. 13 Loz Vegas - fit and well, no negatives. 14 Lean D’aislingean - has got very toey, would be a concern.

Market Movers Coral are the official partner of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar and their David Stevens said: "After a glorious Wednesday for punters, with the first five favourites doing the business, we are hoping for some more favourable results on day three. "A couple of contenders have attracted support in the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap. Ciarrai Abu is a solid 3/1 favourite for Harry Eustace, while the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dial Me In has been clipped into 6/1 from 7/1. "The unbeaten Flann Sunna is a clear 11/8 market leader for the Richmond Stakes as Simon and Ed Crisford bid to win the race for a second time. Eve Johnson Houghton’s Night In Vegas is the each-way alternative, now 11/2 from 13/2. "In the Gordon Stakes, it could be the turn of Donnacha O'Brien, with his Shaihaan into 6/1 from 15/2. “Later on the card, Naana's Shadow and Pilu are attracting support in the Buccellati Handicap for Katie Scott and Roger Teal respectively. The former is the 4/1 favourite from 11/2, while the latter is 13/2 from 15/2. "Overall, this looks a trickier day for backers as we look to claw back Wednesday's losses." The press release was sent out at 1138