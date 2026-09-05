Recap as the Trackside Live team were at Doncaster where Saffie Osborne rode Highwayman to win the Betfred St Leger. Recap their paddock verdicts with results, replays and reaction.
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16:48 - PJ Towey Handicap (GBBPlus Race)
Paddock updates
7 Bunyola Bay - first in, fit and well, relaxed, all good
9 Sportingsilvermine - been on the go this summer but holding his physique and coat very well
10 Touch The Moon - fine, plenty of rib on show, no issues
5 Pathein - okay, but not as fit as a few others after a break, will come on for this
13 Tawajjah - good definition at the back but a touch of condition too, others preferred today
2 David Of Athens - plodding round like an old lamb, could do with livening up a bit; will come on for the run
8 Tony Montana - as he always is, pretty much; a more rounded individual than a few, he's fine
6 Night Breeze - okay, coat a little plain, others preferred
12 Port Of London - very fit, lean, relaxed; makes appeal
4 City Of Poets - okay, might just step forward for this though
11 Flying Frontier - smaller than a few but fit, would like to see him stride out better
1 Thunder Run - fit as he was at York last time, looks well
Paddock verdict
There is nothing wrong with the 1 Thunder Run, but 10 Touch The Moon and 12 Port Of London at bigger prices also appeal.
Full Result
1st Thunder Run 11/4 fav
2nd City Of Poets 5/1
3rd Tawajjah 7/2
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16:15 - Pertemps Network Handicap
Paddock updates
1 Bullet Point - always presents well; no change to positive paddock appearance
10 Scoville - plain through the coat, okay fitness
13 Storm Star - lean and racy
3 Ebt's Guard - losing condition compared to recent runs
2 Mister Winston - consistently good presentation, probably has more shine to the coat on best efforts
9 River King - very lean after a short break, alert
6 Cash - will improve for the run
15 Treasure Time - desperately needs the run
17 Pinatubo's Legacy - fit and well
5 Checkandchallenge - never presents overly well, same as usual
12 Moonfall - filled out over the course of the season, slender and athletic, in good order
16 Inspired - backs up quickly and looks well
4 Fifth Column - might improve a touch for the run
8 Blue Courvoisier - looks in excellent order
14 Almubhir - okay, no better
11 Henlein - fit and well
7 Mezcala - seen look better
Paddock verdict
8 Blue Courvoisier, 9 River King and 13 Storm Star best trio
Full Result
1st Scoville 5/1
2nd Moonfall 11/2
3rd Ebt's Guard 22/1
4th River King 7/1
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Paddock updates
5 Galiyan - considerably more professional than earlier in the season, neat, well balanced colt, good level of definition
7 Hatteen - appeals as a proper staying type, plenty of chest and girth. Likeable attitude.
10 Rebel Rocker - has improved through the season and looks better than recent starts. Lacks some of the quality of others but not outclassed
1 Action - doesn’t jump out on appearance but hasn’t throughout the season, fine but no better
3 Christmas Day - bandaged in front, doesn’t fill the eye like he did at Epsom, was definitely at his best that day
9 Pierre Bonnard - pick of the AOB runners, has arguably come forward from York and is a big, strong sort
11 Amelia Earhart - fussing and hasn’t really improved through the season since Chester, others liked more
2 Alderman - always been an appealing physical and similar comments apply here, in good order again
4 Enceladus - big rangy sort, walks well - athletic, plenty to like
8 Highwayman - lacks the quality of his stablemate but there’s still appeal, solid type.
6 Golden Story - in fair order, not outclassed
Paddock verdict
4 Enceladus clear best here, 7 Hatteen as a lively outsider
Full Result
1st Highwayman 11/1
2nd Enceladus 5/2
3rd Amelia Earhart 33/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Saffie Osborne, who became the first female jockey to win a Classic, said: "I didn't have this on the bingo card this week - I didn't have a ride on Monday morning.
"Thanks to Joseph [O'Brien] and his team, this race has changed his life and it has changed mine.
"This means the absolute world. I was in shock when I crossed the line – I cant believe it."
Paddock updates
4 Qirat - can present with condition over ribs; makes little appeal
3 Never So Brave - very lean and tight; does tend to present well but catches the eye on fitness
7 Flora Of Bermuda - always presents consistently, never jumps out. Liked at York more.
1 More Thunder - has got warm early. Big, muscular sort but others jump out more.
5 Volterra - lovely individual, walks well. Fairly fit after a lengthy break, might tighten up a touch but won’t find a lot more.
2 Myal - needs the run
6 Witness Stand - always presents in good order, on toes but normal behaviour
8 Wise Approach - Appleby horses looking in good order, definitely fitter than he’s looked recently. In good order.
Paddock verdict
3 Never So Brave best
Full Result
1st More Thunder 4/5 fav
2nd Flora Of Bermuda 6/1
3rd Qirat 11/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "I probably put my neck on the line for him a bit - there was a lot of talk about what trip was right for him – but I was convinced that coming back was the right thing to do.
"There's a lot of satisfaction when it works. He's very talented."
Paddock updates
11 King Of Light - needs run
18 I'm Next - has fitness, solid and muscular
17 Apollo One - best sighting for a long time, tight over quarters
22 Jel Pepper - starting to get warm but can’t fault fitness
21 Rosario - walks well, in good order
7 Annaf - always appeals and looks well
14 Against The Wind - fit and well, good coat
12 Super Soldier - needs run after break, will come on
20 Eternal Sunshine - catching the eye, in great order
10 Toca Madera - doesn’t catch the eye compared to last time
5 Air Force One - doesn’t stand out, others more
1 Dubai Bling - fit but very on toes
6 The Strikin Viking - sweating, okay and no better
15 Desert Falcon - doesn’t appeal, carrying some condition
3 Al Shabab Storm - never jumps out in a paddock, little appeal
4 Badri - in good order
8 Atomic Force - in excellent order after short break
13 Twilight Calls - others better, but no issues
2 Getreadytorumble - lengthy and athletic, little tense
16 Schrodinger's Cat - has presented consistently all season, in good order
19 Station X - little plain, others preferred
Paddock verdict
17 Apollo One, 8 Atomic Force and 20 Eternal Sunshine best trio
Full Result
1st Air Force One 11/2
2nd Twilight Calls 11/2
3rd Al Shabab Storm 22/1
4th Annaf 20/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Clifford Lee told ITV Racing: "He's got plenty of boot. He always seems to do well over five and half.
"I tucked in behind and then made a forward move on the wrong side of the track!
"When he quickened up I'd managed to save enough energy."
Paddock updates
5 Sergei Diaghilev - low to ground but lengthy through the back, moves well, doesn’t leap out like an AOB can do
3 Gentle Hurricane - considerably improved from York, didn’t catch the eye in the Acomb, very lean
1 Breacher - impressed more in the Solario field, has definition but sharper last time
6 Silver Dominion - very lean, but doesn’t impress physically fails to fill the eye
2 Desert Castle - lengthy, prospective middle distance type for the future, doesn’t jump out for the current price
Paddock verdict
3 Gentle Hurricane preferred, but not an inspiring field
Full Result
1st Desert Castle evens fav
2nd Sergei Diaghilev 5/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Billy Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: "It was faultless really. He's straightforward.
"The pace was even, he relaxed super, and showed a good turn of foot.
"He's raw, and a horse with a future. He loved the track and getting his toe in a bit more helped."
Paddock updates
9 Kingspell - fluid mover helped by a relaxed attitude, good level of rib on debut
1 Al Jabbar - close coupled, powerful, plenty to like
8 Finger Cross - green at times and will come forward for the run. Stocky build.
6 Bombora - a ‘proper two year old’ type, small and well put together, very unlike the other Baaeeds seen so far (been lengthy and athletic)
2 Beloved Country - needs the run
10 Royal Quest - will come forward for the run
4 Game Character - small and well put together; carrying some condition, especially for a Palmer runner
3 Berkshire Regal - looks a little plain compared to some of these but can’t fault fitness
7 Falcon Fly - one for the notebook next year; has size and presence. Green today.
5 Hmas Perth - very raw, will fill out and physically progress through the year. Others preferred.
Paddock verdict
1 Al Jabbar is a worthy favourite, 6 Bombora best alternative
Full Result
1st Al Jabbar 3/1
2nd Hmas Perth 4/1
3rd Game Changer 5/2 fav
*Result stands after a stewards' enquiry
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