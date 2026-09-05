Recap as the Trackside Live team were at Doncaster where Saffie Osborne rode Highwayman to win the Betfred St Leger. Recap their paddock verdicts with results, replays and reaction.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

16:48 - PJ Towey Handicap (GBBPlus Race) Paddock updates 7 Bunyola Bay - first in, fit and well, relaxed, all good 9 Sportingsilvermine - been on the go this summer but holding his physique and coat very well 10 Touch The Moon - fine, plenty of rib on show, no issues 5 Pathein - okay, but not as fit as a few others after a break, will come on for this 13 Tawajjah - good definition at the back but a touch of condition too, others preferred today 2 David Of Athens - plodding round like an old lamb, could do with livening up a bit; will come on for the run 8 Tony Montana - as he always is, pretty much; a more rounded individual than a few, he's fine 6 Night Breeze - okay, coat a little plain, others preferred 12 Port Of London - very fit, lean, relaxed; makes appeal 4 City Of Poets - okay, might just step forward for this though 11 Flying Frontier - smaller than a few but fit, would like to see him stride out better 1 Thunder Run - fit as he was at York last time, looks well Paddock verdict

There is nothing wrong with the 1 Thunder Run, but 10 Touch The Moon and 12 Port Of London at bigger prices also appeal. Full Result 1st Thunder Run 11/4 fav 2nd City Of Poets 5/1 3rd Tawajjah 7/2

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16:15 - Pertemps Network Handicap Paddock updates 1 Bullet Point - always presents well; no change to positive paddock appearance 10 Scoville - plain through the coat, okay fitness 13 Storm Star - lean and racy 3 Ebt's Guard - losing condition compared to recent runs 2 Mister Winston - consistently good presentation, probably has more shine to the coat on best efforts 9 River King - very lean after a short break, alert 6 Cash - will improve for the run 15 Treasure Time - desperately needs the run 17 Pinatubo's Legacy - fit and well 5 Checkandchallenge - never presents overly well, same as usual 12 Moonfall - filled out over the course of the season, slender and athletic, in good order 16 Inspired - backs up quickly and looks well 4 Fifth Column - might improve a touch for the run 8 Blue Courvoisier - looks in excellent order 14 Almubhir - okay, no better 11 Henlein - fit and well 7 Mezcala - seen look better Paddock verdict

8 Blue Courvoisier, 9 River King and 13 Storm Star best trio Full Result 1st Scoville 5/1 2nd Moonfall 11/2 3rd Ebt's Guard 22/1 4th River King 7/1

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Saffie Osborne celebrates on Highwayman

Paddock updates 5 Galiyan - considerably more professional than earlier in the season, neat, well balanced colt, good level of definition 7 Hatteen - appeals as a proper staying type, plenty of chest and girth. Likeable attitude. 10 Rebel Rocker - has improved through the season and looks better than recent starts. Lacks some of the quality of others but not outclassed 1 Action - doesn’t jump out on appearance but hasn’t throughout the season, fine but no better 3 Christmas Day - bandaged in front, doesn’t fill the eye like he did at Epsom, was definitely at his best that day 9 Pierre Bonnard - pick of the AOB runners, has arguably come forward from York and is a big, strong sort 11 Amelia Earhart - fussing and hasn’t really improved through the season since Chester, others liked more 2 Alderman - always been an appealing physical and similar comments apply here, in good order again 4 Enceladus - big rangy sort, walks well - athletic, plenty to like 8 Highwayman - lacks the quality of his stablemate but there’s still appeal, solid type. 6 Golden Story - in fair order, not outclassed Paddock verdict

4 Enceladus clear best here, 7 Hatteen as a lively outsider Full Result 1st Highwayman 11/1 2nd Enceladus 5/2 3rd Amelia Earhart 33/1

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Reaction from winning connections Saffie Osborne, who became the first female jockey to win a Classic, said: "I didn't have this on the bingo card this week - I didn't have a ride on Monday morning. "Thanks to Joseph [O'Brien] and his team, this race has changed his life and it has changed mine. "This means the absolute world. I was in shock when I crossed the line – I cant believe it."

More Thunder wins the Park Stakes

Paddock updates 4 Qirat - can present with condition over ribs; makes little appeal 3 Never So Brave - very lean and tight; does tend to present well but catches the eye on fitness 7 Flora Of Bermuda - always presents consistently, never jumps out. Liked at York more. 1 More Thunder - has got warm early. Big, muscular sort but others jump out more. 5 Volterra - lovely individual, walks well. Fairly fit after a lengthy break, might tighten up a touch but won’t find a lot more. 2 Myal - needs the run 6 Witness Stand - always presents in good order, on toes but normal behaviour 8 Wise Approach - Appleby horses looking in good order, definitely fitter than he’s looked recently. In good order. Paddock verdict

3 Never So Brave best Full Result 1st More Thunder 4/5 fav 2nd Flora Of Bermuda 6/1 3rd Qirat 11/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "I probably put my neck on the line for him a bit - there was a lot of talk about what trip was right for him – but I was convinced that coming back was the right thing to do. "There's a lot of satisfaction when it works. He's very talented."

Air Force One (left) lands the Portland

Paddock updates 11 King Of Light - needs run 18 I'm Next - has fitness, solid and muscular 17 Apollo One - best sighting for a long time, tight over quarters 22 Jel Pepper - starting to get warm but can’t fault fitness 21 Rosario - walks well, in good order 7 Annaf - always appeals and looks well 14 Against The Wind - fit and well, good coat 12 Super Soldier - needs run after break, will come on 20 Eternal Sunshine - catching the eye, in great order 10 Toca Madera - doesn’t catch the eye compared to last time 5 Air Force One - doesn’t stand out, others more 1 Dubai Bling - fit but very on toes 6 The Strikin Viking - sweating, okay and no better 15 Desert Falcon - doesn’t appeal, carrying some condition 3 Al Shabab Storm - never jumps out in a paddock, little appeal 4 Badri - in good order 8 Atomic Force - in excellent order after short break 13 Twilight Calls - others better, but no issues 2 Getreadytorumble - lengthy and athletic, little tense 16 Schrodinger's Cat - has presented consistently all season, in good order 19 Station X - little plain, others preferred Paddock verdict

17 Apollo One, 8 Atomic Force and 20 Eternal Sunshine best trio Full Result 1st Air Force One 11/2 2nd Twilight Calls 11/2 3rd Al Shabab Storm 22/1 4th Annaf 20/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Clifford Lee told ITV Racing: "He's got plenty of boot. He always seems to do well over five and half. "I tucked in behind and then made a forward move on the wrong side of the track! "When he quickened up I'd managed to save enough energy."

Desert Castle saunters to the Champagne Stakes

Paddock updates 5 Sergei Diaghilev - low to ground but lengthy through the back, moves well, doesn’t leap out like an AOB can do 3 Gentle Hurricane - considerably improved from York, didn’t catch the eye in the Acomb, very lean 1 Breacher - impressed more in the Solario field, has definition but sharper last time 6 Silver Dominion - very lean, but doesn’t impress physically fails to fill the eye 2 Desert Castle - lengthy, prospective middle distance type for the future, doesn’t jump out for the current price Paddock verdict

3 Gentle Hurricane preferred, but not an inspiring field Full Result 1st Desert Castle evens fav 2nd Sergei Diaghilev 5/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Billy Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: "It was faultless really. He's straightforward. "The pace was even, he relaxed super, and showed a good turn of foot. "He's raw, and a horse with a future. He loved the track and getting his toe in a bit more helped."

Al Jabber gets there at Doncaster

Paddock updates 9 Kingspell - fluid mover helped by a relaxed attitude, good level of rib on debut 1 Al Jabbar - close coupled, powerful, plenty to like 8 Finger Cross - green at times and will come forward for the run. Stocky build. 6 Bombora - a ‘proper two year old’ type, small and well put together, very unlike the other Baaeeds seen so far (been lengthy and athletic) 2 Beloved Country - needs the run 10 Royal Quest - will come forward for the run 4 Game Character - small and well put together; carrying some condition, especially for a Palmer runner 3 Berkshire Regal - looks a little plain compared to some of these but can’t fault fitness 7 Falcon Fly - one for the notebook next year; has size and presence. Green today. 5 Hmas Perth - very raw, will fill out and physically progress through the year. Others preferred. Paddock verdict

1 Al Jabbar is a worthy favourite, 6 Bombora best alternative Full Result 1st Al Jabbar 3/1 2nd Hmas Perth 4/1 3rd Game Changer 5/2 fav *Result stands after a stewards' enquiry