The Trackside Live team are at Newbury for the two-day Gold Cup meeting to bring you updates and selections from the parade ring.

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Parade ring updates To follow

Full result and report KOALA ROSE 8/13 favourite Echo Valley 14/1

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Winning reaction To follow

Verdict So taken by the 4 Koala Rose, 4-2 (Espritroyale) for a forecast.

Parade ring updates 3 Hey Stella - big filly, largest in the field, been a little keen and fussy. 1 Echo Valley - small, lacks physical presence, agile type but not of note. 7 Talka - workmanlike filly, having a good look around, better types in here. 6 Red Moon - not a great mover, doesn’t use her hind end well. Okay definition but others better. 5 Nathalie Jolie - neat filly, not overly large but well built through the body. Low to the ground, a little unsure but nosy rather than tense. 2 Espritroyale - has been brought over from Ireland in excellent order, very fit. Not the biggest filly and doesn’t knock your eye out but undoubtedly agile. 4 Koala Rose - immediately taken by this filly; lovely physical and fit but it’s her demeanour that catches the eye, wonderfully indifferent and relaxed.

Update Paul Nicholls on Caldwell Potter “Sam said it is only good underneath, and it was not like he was going to win today. It is not worth risking him. I’ve got this far, and I don’t want to do a wrong move. I’ve entered him in every race possible, but he needs to run on soft ground. His best races will be in the spring, and I don’t want to take a wrong move now. I’ve entered him in the Savills Chase, the Rowland Meyrick and other races. He just wants genuine soft ground. As he had a leg problem in the past I don’t want to take a chance.”

Full result and report KLUB DE REVE 5/4 favourite

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Winning reaction Harry Derham: "He's not massive but he's plenty big enough for chasing. That was everything we wanted and more probably, he hadn't raced for a long time and I'm not sure he came off the bridle. He's won really nicely and he's a lovely horse' I think we'll go straight to the Wayward Lad [at Kempton Park]. He has to progress [to go for the Arkle] but why can't he? He's lightly raced, he's won his last three, I feel he's progressing a lot at the moment and he's still got a lot to learn but he's a good horse. "I feel like we've got some really nice horses for this season, he's one of them, and just need to keep trying to get them right, put them in the right races and if we can do that I think we'll have a good year. Paul [O'Brien, jockey] is a massive part of that [their schooling of horses]; I think he is a fantastic jockey over obstacles. We haven't had many chasers in our career so far because we've lots of young horses and, I hope, now that we've got lots of nice horses to go chasing Paul will really come into his own. "I'm hoping Cristal d'Estruval will go to the Henry VIII next Saturday."

Verdict 1 Country Mile best.

Parade ring updates 1 Country Mile - big strong type; built uphill and moves well. Not a scrap of fat, plenty to like. 2 Klub De Reve - notable physical progression from hurdling days, has grown and improved. Will tighten up for whatever he does today but fit enough to do himself justice. 3 Masked Man - likely to tighten up for the run.

Full result and report STICK TO THE BOARD 4/11 favourite Jetaway Holiday 18/1 Duhallow Storm 16/1

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Winning reaction Paul Nicholls: "We've got some lovely, lovely young horses and they are just beginning to reward the guys' patience. We thought he'd go well today, he's a smart horse. "A chaser one day, that's what he'll make but he's sharp enough and might not have to go much further than two to start with. Again, like the last winner, they're future chasers which is what we've got to build up and what we're trying to build up. "I don't think Caldwell Potter will run. Sam said after the first race it was quick enough for him. I'd say I won't risk him but I'll just see how the afternoon goes on."

Verdict Lacks the quality of the first division, a few got tense late. 10 Stick To The Board probably best.

Parade ring updates 10 Stick To The Board - on toes and tight through the shoulders and neck, athletic and fit though if he can be kept together. 1 Ashes And Arrows - professional for a debutante, will come on for the run. 12 Unbelievable Jeff - busy with two handlers, on toes and needs to settle. 4 Jaycee Reidy (first entry below) - second handler added, very keen. 9 Rock On Ronnie - big, free moving type. Nice demeanour. 3 Duhallow Storm (first entry below) - increasingly joggy switched to paddock. 7 Our Rarest Hour - fit after backing up quickly but lacks quality of others. 11 Tally Ho Back - workmanlike appearance, doesn’t knock your eye out. Slender and weak through the neck. Can’t fault fitness but not a physical that appeals. 8 Plan De Stan - fit, as you’d expect to see from the Symonds yard. Little babyish. 6 Octo Gane - withdrawn. 5 Jetaway Holiday - well balanced and neat, well defined, easy demeanour. 3 Duhallow Storm - not a standout on quality but moves freely and takes the eye, fit. 13 Days Of Joy - heavy and will improve for the run. 4 Jaycee Reidy - slight for a Chris Gordon; the yard tend to like a big stocky type. Little keen and needs to settle.

Full result and report RIVER KWAI 11/8 favourite Lover Desbois 11/4 Prince Rupert 7/4

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Winning reaction Sam Twiston-Davies: "Lovely. It was obviously first time out over hurdles. Attacked the first and then it was very straightforward throughout, loved how he has hit the line, especially after getting into the bottom of the last two and, all in all, I think he is a proper one going forward. Good attitude, nice to see him now in here taking it all in; just shows from his bumper run learnt a lot and the penny is dropping all the time. A fine individual and there's going to be a lot of races between the lot of them. Size and scope about him and he's only going to keep progressing." Paul Nicholls: "Big baby and we thought we'd keep it simple, just bowl along even though it was his first run over hurdles. He was a bit green. I just said to Nicky [Henderson] I would have been mortified if he'd got beat on what we'd seen at home and what we thought of him. Gorgeous horse for the future. He's 16-3+ [hands], proper big chaser and that's what he'll be in the future, we just need to get him there and look after him - absolutely thrilled with that. I thought he was one of our top four novice hurdlers, you don't know until they do it. Who knows where he will end up but chasing will ultimately be his game one day and you need to give horses a bit of time and patience to get there."

River Kwai (right) wins at Newbury

Verdict 10 River Kwai and 6 Lover Desbois are easily the best pair.