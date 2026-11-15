Trackside Live: Paddock comments and selections for the November Meeting at Cheltenham

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates and selections from The November Meeting at Cheltenham. Follow the final day here.
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All times GMT. Please refresh for updates.
Verdict
4 Spectacularsunrise and 13 Sinchi Roca best two in the paddock.
Parade ring updates
1 Captain Cool - all in proportion, is fine, others better.
9 Four Springs - leggy chaser but very fit and well.
10 Sony Bill - Not a lot of size to him, neat enough but others better.
12 Dig Deep (first entry below) - WITHDRAWN, NON-RUNNER
13 Sinchi Roca - very fit and has size, does not look out of place here.
6 Turndlightsdownlow - fit, but has been all autumn.
11 Pourquoi Pas Papa - very fit with good coat, no issues, looks well.
7 The Gray Ghost - two handlers, red hood. Was already fit at Ascot (was paddock pick then) and looks fine again here.
12 Dig Deep - is a nice type. Just getting on toes a little. Looks well but likely improve for the run after a layoff.
4 Spectacularsunrise - looks very fit. Nice stamp. Relaxed in pre-parade.
Full result and report
- GET OUT OF MY WAY 100/30
- Wolf Rayet 7/4 favourite
- En Or 7/1
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Winning reaction
Jack Hogan: "This is a good horse. He's got all the right attributes, slight bit quirky at times but he's a proper one I think.
"He's a proper chasing type of horse, he does everything so well. He's gorgeous to look at and he's even better to ride."
Verdict
5 Get Out Of My Way and 8 Lion Rose Sivola best pair.
Parade ring updates
3 Dernier Set (first entry below) - getting on toes now in main paddock.
1 Airds Moss (first entry below) - nice size. In main paddock and relaxed. Nice type.
1 Airds Moss - looks okay.
6 Island Getaway - some size to him, but equally will keep improving; others better on looks today.
13 Tide Is Turning - nice type, walks well, perhaps one for later down the line.
4 En Or - looks very well. Fit. Nice type.
12 Super Junior - strong, tall, well made and fit, plenty of definition, good looker.
10 Mourne Crystal - quite a compact type, more a hurdler than chaser; fit, but others make more appeal.
14 Wolf Rayet - always made appeal last year, and has grown again; two handlers, red hood and is a little keen, just needs to get settled.
3 Dernier Set - not the finished article, growing and filling out to do, still high at the back.
8 Lion Rose Sivola - very attractive grey, chaser all day long and that's where his future lies; strong, fit, appeals.
2 Arc Zoosve - looks like what he is, a Flat horse, and others make a lot more appeal here.
5 Get Out Of My Way - good size, lengthy and makes appeal, fit.
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