Alexei (right( - goes to the front in the Greatwood
Alexei (right) - goes to the front in the Greatwood from Helnwein

Trackside Live: Paddock comments and selections for the November Meeting at Cheltenham

Horse Racing
Sun November 15, 2026 · 0 min ago

The Trackside Live team are providing parade ring updates and selections from The November Meeting at Cheltenham. Follow the final day here.

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

All times GMT. Please refresh for updates.

13:25 WKD Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Verdict

4 Spectacularsunrise and 13 Sinchi Roca best two in the paddock.

Parade ring updates

1 Captain Cool - all in proportion, is fine, others better.

9 Four Springs - leggy chaser but very fit and well.

10 Sony Bill - Not a lot of size to him, neat enough but others better.

12 Dig Deep (first entry below) - WITHDRAWN, NON-RUNNER

13 Sinchi Roca - very fit and has size, does not look out of place here.

6 Turndlightsdownlow - fit, but has been all autumn.

11 Pourquoi Pas Papa - very fit with good coat, no issues, looks well.

7 The Gray Ghost - two handlers, red hood. Was already fit at Ascot (was paddock pick then) and looks fine again here.

12 Dig Deep - is a nice type. Just getting on toes a little. Looks well but likely improve for the run after a layoff.

4 Spectacularsunrise - looks very fit. Nice stamp. Relaxed in pre-parade.

12:50 mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle

Full result and report

  1. GET OUT OF MY WAY 100/30
  2. Wolf Rayet 7/4 favourite
  3. En Or 7/1
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Winning reaction

Jack Hogan: "This is a good horse. He's got all the right attributes, slight bit quirky at times but he's a proper one I think.

"He's a proper chasing type of horse, he does everything so well. He's gorgeous to look at and he's even better to ride."

Verdict

5 Get Out Of My Way and 8 Lion Rose Sivola best pair.

Parade ring updates

3 Dernier Set (first entry below) - getting on toes now in main paddock.

1 Airds Moss (first entry below) - nice size. In main paddock and relaxed. Nice type.

1 Airds Moss - looks okay.

6 Island Getaway - some size to him, but equally will keep improving; others better on looks today.

13 Tide Is Turning - nice type, walks well, perhaps one for later down the line.

4 En Or - looks very well. Fit. Nice type.

12 Super Junior - strong, tall, well made and fit, plenty of definition, good looker.

10 Mourne Crystal - quite a compact type, more a hurdler than chaser; fit, but others make more appeal.

14 Wolf Rayet - always made appeal last year, and has grown again; two handlers, red hood and is a little keen, just needs to get settled.

3 Dernier Set - not the finished article, growing and filling out to do, still high at the back.

8 Lion Rose Sivola - very attractive grey, chaser all day long and that's where his future lies; strong, fit, appeals.

2 Arc Zoosve - looks like what he is, a Flat horse, and others make a lot more appeal here.

5 Get Out Of My Way - good size, lengthy and makes appeal, fit.

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