Trackside Live: Paddock comments and selections for the November Meeting at Cheltenham

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4 Spectacularsunrise and 13 Sinchi Roca best two in the paddock.

Parade ring updates

1 Captain Cool - all in proportion, is fine, others better.

9 Four Springs - leggy chaser but very fit and well.

10 Sony Bill - Not a lot of size to him, neat enough but others better.

12 Dig Deep (first entry below) - WITHDRAWN, NON-RUNNER

13 Sinchi Roca - very fit and has size, does not look out of place here.

6 Turndlightsdownlow - fit, but has been all autumn.

11 Pourquoi Pas Papa - very fit with good coat, no issues, looks well.

7 The Gray Ghost - two handlers, red hood. Was already fit at Ascot (was paddock pick then) and looks fine again here.

12 Dig Deep - is a nice type. Just getting on toes a little. Looks well but likely improve for the run after a layoff.

4 Spectacularsunrise - looks very fit. Nice stamp. Relaxed in pre-parade.