The Trackside Live are back by the parade ring to bring you updates and selections from Betfair Chase day at Haydock Park.

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Verdict 8 Wilde's Legacy best, 6 Saint Jeannais next best. Good-looking field.

Parade ring updates 1 Kingofthefrontier - again in great shape, coat still as good as it was Cheltenham and if anything he does look to have come on for it. 2 Cosmic Connection - very fit, a lot of definition on show, tight; has the size for fences down the line. 3 Hold The Throw - fit and fine, some size to him but others appeal more. 4 Kershaw - not your typical Russell horse, normally embryonic chasers but this a more athletic type, fit. 5 North Shore - first in. He looks well again, much as he did at Cheltenham. Quite a rounded type, more for now than a few of these. 6 Saint Jeannais - probably the one you want for fences, little on his toes but nothing awful; very fit. 7 Spanish Darling - fit, fine, doesn't leap out at me but nice enough. 8 Wilde's Legacy - a good-looker, athletic and fit; a proper racy model and could be the one here.

Full result and report WE'RE RED AND BLUE 100/30 Kykorock 6/4 favourite

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Winning reaction Jonjo O'Neill Jr: "Carlisle was a nice place to start him off, although he did get the trip that day he got a little bit tired and returning back to two miles has suited him well. "It was nice to ride him a little bit differently, he had been pretty one dimensional over hurdles but in the better races he didn't have to make the running the whole time so just wanted to teach him a little bit how to race. He's enough tactical speed over two to use it when you want to. A good, improved display. I always felt he was going to improve over fences, he jumps well, today was a nice pot and we'll look forward to the next day. I'd be happy enough keeping him at two miles until we need to step him up."

Verdict 6 Tigers Moon best, 1 We're Red And Blue next best.

Parade ring updates 5 Bleu d'Enfer (first entry below) - getting a little more agitated. Rug off the 1 We're Red And Blue, fit. 1 We're Red And Blue - fully rugged, can't see a thing. 2 Kykorock - good sized chaser, partly rugged up; for me he looked sharper at Worcester last time, wait for rug off. 3 Sir Tivo - still looks like he needs another run. 4 Milan Tino - another that's very fit, hasn't grown a lot since his 4yo days but can't fault for fitness. 5 Bleu d'Enfer - a bit fussy, second handler added to keep him calm, is fit. 6 Tigers Moon - looks very well in his coat. Very fit after recent run. Makes appeal. 7 Calgary Tiger - very keen and on toes, rugged up at present.

Full result and report KOKTAIL DIVIN 1/2 favourite

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Winning reaction Jordan Gainford: "He's a nice horse and very straightforward. He jumped great, his form has been rock solid. Darragh O'Keeffe has been onto me this morning and said 'make it simple and ride him like the best horse in the race' and Henry [De Bromhead] said the same and that's the way I rode him and he's a classy individual. "I thought we went a good even gallop when we hit the line. For a minute Harry [Skelton] gave me a bit of a fright but class told. I think he might get three miles but this trip today is ideal so I don't know why you'd change it."

Koktail Divin wins at Haydock

Verdict 1 Koktail Divin best.