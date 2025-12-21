Trackside Live: Horses to Follow

A Ben Pauling horse who is likely to strip fitter next time and a long-term Albert Bartlett contender feature among this week's Horses to Follow from the Trackside Live team.

Trial By Jury (Ben Pauling) December 17, Newbury - Amber River Life Landscaping EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle Ben Pauling boasts a strong hand of exciting horses this season with The Jukebox Man, Handstands and Diva Luna all in his stable, but the new recruits keep coming - and impressing. We probably wouldn’t need the monogrammed rugs to spot a Pauling horse in the paddock - they have a tendency to be fit, well-presented and neatly put together, not overly big but well balanced and athletic. Trial By Jury was different: he was all man, a big grey point-to-point recruit who easily fit the ‘archetypal chaser’ stereotype with a deep chest and girth. He had a presence about him and the comment in the paddock was simple. ‘Seriously impressive individual, not sure he’s 100% fit but might be good enough’ and he very nearly was. Although Trial By Jury couldn’t find the acceleration to pass the racy Kripticjim in the closing stages, his three-quarter length second suddenly looks very promising if there’s further fitness to find.

Contacto (Lucy Wadham) December 17, Newbury - Best Odds Guaranteed Still At BetVictor Maiden Hurdle Newbury was a worthwhile place to see stars of the future, with only two of the seven races staged handicaps. In the maiden hurdle, Lucy Wadham’s flat recruit Contacto appealed from a straightforward paddock perspective as a horse who would improve for the run - he ran credibly well to finish fourth, given he put in a display of novicey jumping and bumped with faller My Fortune at the first flight. Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, Contacto was rated 86 on the Flat and showed some useful form, winning twice and placing a further five times - including twice over staying distances at Haydock. On reflection and a deeper dive into his pedigree, the gelding also caught the eye from a breeding perspective. A Study Of Man, owned and bred by Kirsten Rausing before changing hands at the Autumn Horses In Training Sale for 52,000 guineas, he is from the same maternal family as impressive Cheltenham winner Minella Study. The pair both feature Alouette in their pedigree (Contacto, second dam: Minella Study, third dam), making them closely related to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista - a beautifully-nurtured maternal line by Lanwades Stud and one that is seemingly beginning to produce useful hurdle performers.

Crystal Island (Nicky Henderson) December 19, Ascot - Howden Maiden Hurdle Sticking up maiden hurdle winners is a bit obvious and not really my style (we've all seen it win, lovely) but when one wins that, pre-race, I think is going to come on quite a bit for the run then it's worth marking it up. Crystal Island, winner of the novice hurdle on Friday, is one such horse and has the potential to be very smart. He came into the pre-parade and immediately stopped for a good look round, followed by a bit of a shout and there were clear signs of greenness straight away. When the rug came off I thought he'd definitely sharpen up for the run too; by no means unfit, but he'd come on for it. The way he won was impressive, pulling clear with plenty in hand late on, and he'll only keep on improving. We rate the form too; third West Hill Verde is still one that's very much on the Trackside trackers and second home Off The Jury set the standard for them to aim at. 25s for the Albert Bartlett? I've seen worse prices.